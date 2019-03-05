Midsommar: Hereditary director Ari Aster goes full Wicker Man in new trailer

After breaking onto the scene with last year’s indie horror hit Hereditary, writer/director Ari Aster is returning to screens with a new frightfest that looks like it’s borrowing heavily from an aesthetic fans will recognize from The Wicker Man.

Midsommar, which dropped its first trailer today, has all the new-age witchiness, flower crowns, and bloody rituals to keep you up at night — all drenched in the bright sun of summertime. There may no longer be a Toni Collette stealing scenes, but there’s still a cult in Aster’s second feature film.

Check it out:

Video of MIDSOMMAR | Official Teaser Trailer HD | A24

No Nicolas Cage camp here: This is pure terror. A festival that happens every 90 years, a lot of creepy white robes, plenty of screams, and one large wooden mallet — yeah, this is going to be fun.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter and will likely see at least a few of their characters succumb to these devilish hippies and their psychoactive powers. And it’ll be bright and sunny even through the deaths. You're not having a midsummer night's dream, but a nightmare.

Just look at the poster:

Source: A24

Midsommar’s horrific sunshine will hit theaters sometime this summer.