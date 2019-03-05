Latest Stories

The Umbrella Academy - Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman)
The Umbrella Academy's greatest superpower is sisterhood
Michael Malarkey Magic the Gathering
WATCH: Project Blue Book's Michael Malarkey shares his Magic: The Gathering obsession
Captain Marvel poster via Marvel site 2019
Captain Marvel could soar past early projections to hit $150 million U.S. opening
Multi-Utility Tactical Transport.JPG
Worry not! Defense Department warbots must adhere to ‘ethical standards’
Midsommar screenshot

Midsommar: Hereditary director Ari Aster goes full Wicker Man in new trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 5, 2019

After breaking onto the scene with last year’s indie horror hit Hereditary, writer/director Ari Aster is returning to screens with a new frightfest that looks like it’s borrowing heavily from an aesthetic fans will recognize from The Wicker Man.

Midsommar, which dropped its first trailer today, has all the new-age witchiness, flower crowns, and bloody rituals to keep you up at night — all drenched in the bright sun of summertime. There may no longer be a Toni Collette stealing scenes, but there’s still a cult in Aster’s second feature film.

Check it out:

No Nicolas Cage camp here: This is pure terror. A festival that happens every 90 years, a lot of creepy white robes, plenty of screams, and one large wooden mallet — yeah, this is going to be fun.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter and will likely see at least a few of their characters succumb to these devilish hippies and their psychoactive powers. And it’ll be bright and sunny even through the deaths. You're not having a midsummer night's dream, but a nightmare.

Just look at the poster:

Midsommar poster

Source: A24

Midsommar’s horrific sunshine will hit theaters sometime this summer.

