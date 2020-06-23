Power Rangers clash with The Annointed in Boom!'s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50

Barrelling in to kickstart your summer with a splash of colorful sci-fi action, Boom! Studios is unleashing the final issue of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Necessary Evil crossover story arc with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 arriving on June 24 — and SYFY WIRE has a special early look alongside comments from veteran franchise writer, Ryan Parrott.

Penned by Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and adorned with artwork by Daniele di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), colorist Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (Angel), this final chapter wraps up the plotline that began last year in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #21.

Credit: Boom! Studios

In this climactic release, The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Omega Rangers unite with a crusading cadre of surprise allies to defeat and vanquish the evil intergalactic cult known as The Anointed. The aftermath of this grand finale to Necessary Evil will have lasting implications for the Power Rangers universe, and heralds the unexpected return of a revered fan favorite character so large that Boom! required an extra last page gatefold to capture it all.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 showcases a dynamic connecting main cover and variant cover by Jamal Campbell (Naomi), a unique collectible Trading Card variant cover courtesy of Kris Anka (Runaways), and an exclusive Story Variant cover written by Ryan Parrott and illustrated by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Credit: Boom! Studios

"Necessary Evil is the culmination of over 80 issues of storytelling from the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers," Parrott tells SYFY WIRE. "Coming out of the colossal event that was Shattered Grid, I really wanted to not only show the complicated consequences that come with saving the universe but also find a way to tie together all of the different arcs of the series so far.

"One of the best things about working on Necessary Evil was getting a chance to collaborate with artist Daniele Di Nicuolo," he adds. "I've watched his work just get better and better over the years, so to actually get to bounce ideas off him and see him make me look like I know what I'm doing was fantastic. There is a double page spread in MMPR #48 of every single member of the Power and Omega Rangers morphin that is one of the most beautiful pieces I've ever seen. I am very lucky."

Credit: Boom! Studios

"One of the perks of getting to do this book was getting to create a brand new Ranger team with Daniele and the people at Boom! called 'The Omega Rangers,'" Parrott explains. "We spent months discussing the look and feel, and it's nerve wracking, because you get worried the fans are going to hate them. But the response when they were finally revealed has been amazing. I've seen fan art, figures, and cosplay... stuff I used to do for my favorite comics, and that has made all the agonizing worthwhile."

So what can we expect as the series concludes?

"Coming into the final issue, the battle between The Power Rangers and The Anointed is in full swing, and it's not looking great for our heroes. Writing wise, I love doing tiered battles, so... in one corner you've got the Power Rangers facing Dayne, and in the other, the Omega Rangers battling Garrison Vox in their Zords," Parrot says. "There might be a few surprise appearances from both fan-favorite heroes and villains that turn the tide, but it's not just all action as everyone is gonna have to overcome their own personal demons to save the day. I've been working on this series for over two years so it's amazing to finally be at the finish line."

Credit: Boom! Studios

"I do want to stress that, even though this is the end of Necessary Evil, the final pages of the book will probably be the only thing people are talking about because it will shake up the very fabric of the book and catapult us into a status quo. I'd tell you more, but... I'd hate to spoil the surprise," Parrot teases.

Boom! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 arrives on June 25.