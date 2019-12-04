Latest Stories

Frozen II Elsa
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Frozen II goes 'Into the Unknown'; Watchmen getting way watched; more
Claude Earl Jones in Bride of the Re-Animator
Tag: Movies
Claude Earl Jones, Bride of the Re-Animator and Battlestar Galactica actor, dies at 86
The Stars And Filmmakers Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker At The Global Press Conference
Tag: Movies
Carrie Fisher's legacy lights up The Rise of Skywalker press event: 'She’s been very much alive with us'
Riverdale
Tag: Fangrrls
When it embraces horror, Riverdale continues to be its best self
MM Hero
More info i
Credit: Boom! Studios
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Preview: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles clash in crazy crossover

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Dec 4, 2019

In a monumental team-up light years in the making, Boom! Studios, in partnership with toy titan Hasbro, indie comics publisher IDW, and the Nickelodeon network, is leaping into the fray with a dynamic new miniseries pairing the juiced-up superteens with the Heroes in a Half Shell.

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 arrives Dec. 4 and begins an insanely addictive five-issue miniseries uniting two billion-dollar franchises for the first time in comic book history — and SYFY WIRE is presenting a sneak peek inside the mayhem.

TMNT Cover

Credit: Boom! Studios

The plotline finds these two teenage superteams colliding when the Power Rangers arrive in New York City to discover Green Ranger Tommy Oliver engaged in combat with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Zooming to his assistance, the Rangers get entangled in an epic brawl with the pizza-loving masked Turtles. But when the Power Rangers learn that Tommy has joined forces with the villainous Shredder and his Foot Clan, the gang must think of a plan to pool their talents with the Ninja Turtles to vanquish the real villains and save the planet from total destruction.

TMNT Slice

Credit: Boom! Studios

"This crossover just makes too much sense," Parrott tells SYFY WIRE. "Both teams are alike in so many ways, it's just fun to see them smashed together, whether they're fighting each other or just eating pizza together. I wanted it to feel like both a reimagining, but also a lost episode of the series, if we had an infinite budget and none of the actors ever fed. So if you were a kid in the '90s, this is the crossover for you."

Fans might also get a kick out of just how much of a throwback the comic is. "The story isn't set in any particular part in the comics continuity, but is more or less set during the first seasons of both of the iconic '90s television series," he explains. "Although I love both the comics, I wanted even the passing fans to be able to come aboard without any prior knowledge. The series will have a lot of familiar locations, feature a slew of fan favorite characters from both series and plenty of giant monsters."

TMNT 2

Credit: Boom! Studios

Boom!/IDW's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 showcases a main cover by Dan Mora (Klaus, Once & Future), with Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and a Cover Alpha Comics exclusive with art by Matt Frank as an homage to Infinity Gauntlet #1.

Swing into our seven-page preview in the gallery below before the premiere issue and the pizza both disappear!

TMNT Cover
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 1
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 2
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 3
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 4
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 5
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 6
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 7
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 8
Credit: Boom! Studios
TMNT 9
Credit: Boom! Studios
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: IDW
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker