Preview: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles clash in crazy crossover

In a monumental team-up light years in the making, Boom! Studios, in partnership with toy titan Hasbro, indie comics publisher IDW, and the Nickelodeon network, is leaping into the fray with a dynamic new miniseries pairing the juiced-up superteens with the Heroes in a Half Shell.

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 arrives Dec. 4 and begins an insanely addictive five-issue miniseries uniting two billion-dollar franchises for the first time in comic book history — and SYFY WIRE is presenting a sneak peek inside the mayhem.

Credit: Boom! Studios

The plotline finds these two teenage superteams colliding when the Power Rangers arrive in New York City to discover Green Ranger Tommy Oliver engaged in combat with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Zooming to his assistance, the Rangers get entangled in an epic brawl with the pizza-loving masked Turtles. But when the Power Rangers learn that Tommy has joined forces with the villainous Shredder and his Foot Clan, the gang must think of a plan to pool their talents with the Ninja Turtles to vanquish the real villains and save the planet from total destruction.

Credit: Boom! Studios

"This crossover just makes too much sense," Parrott tells SYFY WIRE. "Both teams are alike in so many ways, it's just fun to see them smashed together, whether they're fighting each other or just eating pizza together. I wanted it to feel like both a reimagining, but also a lost episode of the series, if we had an infinite budget and none of the actors ever fed. So if you were a kid in the '90s, this is the crossover for you."

Fans might also get a kick out of just how much of a throwback the comic is. "The story isn't set in any particular part in the comics continuity, but is more or less set during the first seasons of both of the iconic '90s television series," he explains. "Although I love both the comics, I wanted even the passing fans to be able to come aboard without any prior knowledge. The series will have a lot of familiar locations, feature a slew of fan favorite characters from both series and plenty of giant monsters."

Credit: Boom! Studios

Boom!/IDW's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 showcases a main cover by Dan Mora (Klaus, Once & Future), with Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and a Cover Alpha Comics exclusive with art by Matt Frank as an homage to Infinity Gauntlet #1.

Swing into our seven-page preview in the gallery below before the premiere issue and the pizza both disappear!