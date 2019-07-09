Mike Mignola explains 'bigger Hellboy world' of new movie in exclusive clip

This week, three months after its theatrical run began, Hellboy is finally beginning to roll out its home media release, and SYFY WIRE's got an exclusive clip to share with you featuring the man who gave us Big Red in the first place, Mike Mignola.

Mignola, who created Hellboy back in 1993 and has remained a shepherd of the character even when he's not writing and drawing his stories (which he's done frequently), has had quite a ride with his creation, a demon with a heart of gold who fights monsters on Earth. In just 25 years he's managed to see his creation make it to the big screen not once, but twice, first in the two-film franchise helmed by director Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Perlman, and now in a darker, R-rated incarnation from director Neil Marshall and star Ron Perlman.

Having a second chance at adapting his character meant that Mignola could once again provide creative input to the direction of Hellboy on the big screen, and this time he could do it with an adaptation of the saga of Nimue The Blood Queen, which ran through several Hellboy arcs including The Wild Hunt. Mignola was eager to work on something a bit more directly based on what he put on the comics page, but he also liked the idea of working in other details from the universe, including nods to things like Hellboy In Mexico and his creation Lobster Johnson. In the clip below, from the three-part documentary feature "Tales of the Wild Hunt: Hellboy Reborn," he explains walking the line between a tight adaptation and a film that showed off the Hellboy world.

Video of Hellboy - Exclusive Clip &quot;A Bigger Hellboy World&quot; | SYFY WIRE

“With 25 years of a comic book you’ve got so many different stories and so many different characters to pick and choose from," Mignola said. "I think with this one the focus is one particular story, but bringing in enough elements from the other Hellboy stories and the Hellboy-related characters that you get the story I created, but you also get a look at a bigger Hellboy world.”

Hellboy is available to own on digital today, July 9, and will be arriving on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on July 23. If you purchase the digital release or the 4K or Blu-ray releases you'll also get the "Tales from the Wild Hunt" documentary, as well as deleted scenes from the film and previsualizations. Unfortunately, you don't get the documentary if you just get the DVD.