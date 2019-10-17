WIRE Buzz: Mike Mignola creating mixed medium anthology series; Galaxy Quest doc blasting off

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is getting ready to bring his horrific and wonderful talents to a new anthology series. According to Deadline, the comics legend is joining with Ben and Max Berkowitz of Not a Billionaire and Starburns Industries (Rick & Morty) to create a series called The Forever House. They describe the show as a "high concept anthology series inspired by international folklore." It will be live action, and use stop-motion as well as traditional animation techniques.

The titular piece of real estate will function as the show's center, and will provide a mystical landing pad for all kinds of artifacts of mysterious origin. "Existing somewhere between reality and nightmares, The Forever House will encapsulate the feeling of an ancient tale told by the fire as we explore the disturbing and the macabre from the mind and sketchbook of Mike Mignola,” reads the logline.

It makes sense that "folklore" is involved in this series, as that (and the subversion of it) has been a major part of Mignola's Hellboy comics. He will likely bring a different twist to the horror anthology format, making this different in both look and feel to a show like The Twilight Zone. Assisting with the look will be none other than Industrial Light & Magic, who are on board for conceptual development as well as the implementation of older Hollywood techniques. According to producers, they are looking to "re-capture the aura of classic Hollywood-style filmmaking through an updated modern lens."

Mignola is quoted as saying, “What started as a simple conversation with Ben over coffee is threatening to turn into a dream project...and Starburns — how often do you get to partner with guys who not only understand your ideas but have the vision and skills to take it far beyond anything you could have imagined and make it a reality?”

You'd be hard pressed not to find someone who has something negative to say about 1999's Galaxy Quest, a space opera homage that is so loving, it has become a whole thing unto itself. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the beloved film is getting a documentary celebrating it, courtesy of Fandom and ScreenJunkies.

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary will feature stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Daryl Mitchell, Missi Pyle, Tony Shalhoub, and Rainn Wilson. Director Dean Parisot is in on the proceedings as well, as is writer Robert Gordon. Other celebrtiy fans will participate too, such as Greg Berlanti, Damon Lindelof, and Brent Spiner.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

Video of We Made a Galaxy Quest Documentary! | Official Trailer | Feat. Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver &amp; More!

The film is set to debut in select movie theaters only on Nov. 26. It's a safe assumption that it will make its way online after that.

By Grabthar's Hammer, by the Sons of Warvan, here's hoping that they show the dearly departed Alan Rickman some serious love.