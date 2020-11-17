WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Chadwick Boseman tribute; Woke renewed; Charmed's trans character

The tributes to Chadwick Boseman are not over yet. More than two months after the acclaimed actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe superstar's unexpected death from colon cancer at the age of just 43, his image and impact continues to appear everywhere from Disney murals to comic book covers. Now, you'll find yet another tribute waiting in one of the hottest video games of the year.

As gamers everywhere continue to play through Spider-Man: Miles Morales this week, after the game's much-anticipated release last Thursday, they're finding all manner of intriguing Easter eggs and references, but the game also holds an emotional tribute to Boseman. The Wrap reports that the game's closing credits include a dedication to Boseman, who the game refers to as a "a noble king," signing off with the iconic Black Panther line "Wakanda Forever." You can check out a screencap of the tribute, via Culture Crave, below.

The months since Boseman's unexpected death have brought countless tributes from friends, fans, collaborators and beyond, including everything from a primetime ABC special to Todd McFarlane-drawn Spawn cover to, now, the closing credits of one of the biggest Marvel video game releases ever, but we still haven't seen the last of Boseman himself. He will appear in his final film role, in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, on Netflix beginning November 25.

Hulu would like to stay Woke for at least one more season. The streamer announced Tuesday that it has renewed the acclaimed live-action-animation hybrid comedy for a second season a little more than two months after the series made its Hulu debut. The second season will consist of eight episodes and does not yet have a firm release date.

Video of Woke - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Inspired by the life of cartoonist Keith Knight (who also co-created the series), Woke follows Keef (Lamorne Morris), a cartoonist who's just beginning to taste success with his acclaimed comic strip with a brutal incident of racial profiling changes everything. After his encounter with the cops, Keef suddenly finds that everyday objects ranging from murals on the sides of buildings to trash cans to his own pens are beginning to talk to him. For Keef, who always hoped to "keep it light" with his work, it's an awakening that will change everything.

Woke debuted on Hulu on September 9 and immediately drew critical acclaim for the central concept, writing, and Morris' performance. The series also stars T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver.

When Charmed returns for its third season in January, it'll arrive with some added respresentation for LGBTQ+ fans. Deadline reports that trans actor J.J. Hawkins has joined the series as the first trans character in the series' history.

Hawkins, best known for roles in the limited series The Red Line and guest appearances on series like All Rise and Criminal Minds, will join the series as Kevin, a transgender college student who "inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent." Kevin is described as a recurring role, which means Hawkins -- who uses both he/him and they/them pronouns -- stands a chance of sticking around for a while on the hit supernatural series.

Based on the original 1998 series of the same name, Charmed follows a new trio of Charmed Ones -- portrayed by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock -- as they get to know their budding magical abilities and battle supernatural threats together after the death of their mother. The series debuted on The CW in October of 2018 to a solid reception, and has since been renewed twice. Though the third season was originally set to arrive this fall, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed things back a bit, and the series is now set to return January 24.