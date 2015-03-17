Miles Teller says we will see the Fantastic Four in the classic costumes

If you've been worried that we won't see the Fantastic Four in their classic costumes in the upcoming movie, star Miles Teller is here to reassure you.

Ever since the first trailer for the film came out last month -- along with a handful of images from the Josh Trank-directed movie -- fans have noticed the conspicuous absence of the Four's classic blue uniforms with the "4" logo on the front. The outfits we have seen were much darker and "realistic," for lack of a better word, with Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) even describing them as "containment suits."

Well, Screencrush spoke with Miles Teller (Reed Richards) during the press tour for Insurgent, and while he admitted that the Four will wear the outfits from the trailer for most of the film, we will get to see them in their traditional garb as well:

"These are the beta versions of the costumes, which is great...But, yeah it would be very odd if the Fantastic Four didn't don the traditional costumes. You've got to. There is some servicing there. You've got to give that to the fans. That's what it's all about."

Given that this is a reboot of the franchise and a different take on their origin story, it would appear that Trank's film will show Reed, Johnny, Sue Storm (Kate Mara) and Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) slowly coming together as a team, with the classic look and costumes perhaps saved for the final scenes of the movie -- and for the sequel, which is already set for 2017.

Fantastic Four opens in theaters on Aug. 7. Is it good to know that the team's classic gear will make some sort of appearance in the movie?