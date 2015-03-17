Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 309, Widow 2
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/23
The Bride of Frankenstein
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vera West
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice trailer shot
Tag: Fangrrls
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news
Marc Silvestri C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Marc Silvestri draws Wolverine and talks about his Batman project
FantasticFourScreenshot1.jpg

Miles Teller says we will see the Fantastic Four in the classic costumes

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 17, 2015

If you've been worried that we won't see the Fantastic Four in their classic costumes in the upcoming movie, star Miles Teller is here to reassure you.

Ever since the first trailer for the film came out last month -- along with a handful of images from the Josh Trank-directed movie -- fans have noticed the conspicuous absence of the Four's classic blue uniforms with the "4" logo on the front. The outfits we have seen were much darker and "realistic," for lack of a better word, with Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) even describing them as "containment suits."

Well, Screencrush spoke with Miles Teller (Reed Richards) during the press tour for Insurgent, and while he admitted that the Four will wear the outfits from the trailer for most of the film, we will get to see them in their traditional garb as well:

"These are the beta versions of the costumes, which is great...But, yeah it would be very odd if the Fantastic Four didn't don the traditional costumes. You've got to. There is some servicing there. You've got to give that to the fans. That's what it's all about."

Given that this is a reboot of the franchise and a different take on their origin story, it would appear that Trank's film will show Reed, Johnny, Sue Storm (Kate Mara) and Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) slowly coming together as a team, with the classic look and costumes perhaps saved for the final scenes of the movie -- and for the sequel, which is already set for 2017.

Fantastic Four opens in theaters on Aug. 7. Is it good to know that the team's classic gear will make some sort of appearance in the movie?

Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Miles Teller
Tag: Kate Mara
Tag: Josh Trank
Tag: Michael B. Jordan
Tag: Jamie Bell
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Josh Trank
FantasticFourThing.jpg
Dr. Doom arrives in the second trailer for Josh Trank's Fantastic Four
Matthew Jackson
Apr 19, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Josh Trank
Fantastic_Four_poster_2.jpg
Josh Trank and Simon Kinberg explain how (and why) they picked their Fantastic Four leads in 4 new featurettes
Nathalie Caron
Apr 6, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Fox
Tag: Fantastic Four
Fantastic-Four-Main-Cast.jpg
New official Fantastic Four character bios reveal intriguing info about Mr. Fantastic's powers
Nathalie Caron
Apr 27, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 27
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Josh Trank
Fantastic_Four_poster_2.jpg
Fantastic Four director wanted movie to feel more like a horror film
Don Kaye
Apr 10, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0