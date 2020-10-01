Minecraft and Super Smash Bros. finally unite as Steve and Alex join the fight

A long-anticipated crossover has finally come to the character-stuffed fan-favorite Nintendo fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latest iteration of the game, out on the Nintendo Switch, has been adding characters from other fighters and other company franchises (Sonic, Solid Snake, Banjo-Kazooie, Joker, Ken, Ryu, Pac-Man), leading fans to believe that this trend would continue. Now one of the more popular guesses among the community has come true: Minecraft's main characters are joining the Smash Bros. fight.

Announced during a Nintendo reveal video from game creator Masahiro Sakurai, Steve and Alex from the outrageously popular building game are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as downloadable content. Players who have purchased the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 (which previously earned them the new fighter Min Min from ARMS) will get access to these iconic blockheads — as well as four more new characters coming in the future.

Check out the announcement below (at around the 29:42 mark) for a first look at how Steve and Alex play against Mario and his massive roster of pals:

Video of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents &quot;???&quot;

Yes, Mario got blown up by a Creeper. It truly is the prophecy fortold by the internet.

With a new stage, some Minecraft music, and plenty of pixels to go around, this latest addition to the best-selling fighting game is one of Nintendo's biggest crossover moves yet. And yes, the video showed off the crafters' explosive final smash as well as their house-constructing win screen. Fans can also swap to Zombie or Enderman skins for the character as well.

The Minecraft fighters drop as the second part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 ($29.99) in the near future. Fans wishing to learn more can tune into the characters' deep-dive video that will publish on Oct. 3 at 10:30 AM ET and reveal their release date.