Despicable Me mayhem on the way with new 'Saturday Morning Minions' digital series

Hey, got any weekend plans? Well you do now, because tomorrow morning, everyone’s favorite supervillain enablers are heading to a screen near you for Illumination’s newly announced digital series, #SaturdayMorningMinions.

According to today’s new trailer announcing the show, “Saturday Mornings just got fun again!” That’s because instead of just waking up and watching actual supervillains in the news, now, every Saturday for the next 40 Saturdays, animation powerhouse Illumination Entertainment is dropping new episodes of its very first original digital series, socially titled, #SaturdayMorningMinions.

As the trailer promises, we expect the Minions to be up to their usual mayhem, replete with all the things -- namely fart jokes, pant drops, and hijinks galore -- that got them where there are today, three Despicable Me movies and one solo outing in (with one more on the way).

Check out all the good, clean fun in the trailer below:

Video of Saturday Morning Minions | Trailer | 40 Saturdays, 40 Episodes

How many Minions can ride one bike? What happens when a Minion swallows a beach ball? How come Minions don’t wear belts? Judging from the trailer, we’ve got 40 Saturdays punched in our calendar to find out.

No word on if we’ll get any closer to properly translating Minionese though. Bee-do!

Of course, Minions are their own special breed of loveable trouble, as we first discovered in 2010’s Despicable Me, where the hysterical henchmen first dutifully performed dastardly deeds on behalf of their leader, Gru (Steve Carell). They went on to muck things up in two proper sequels, 2013’s Despicable Me 2 and 2017’s Despicable Me 3, as well as their own spin-off prequel, 2015’s Minions, where we learned that Minions crave nothing more than to serve the evilest supervillain around, having done so since prehistoric times, and served along the way the likes of a Tyrannosaurus rex, a Neanderthal, an Egyptian Pharaoh, Count Dracula, Napoleon Bonaparte, and a Yeti.

But as you can see in the trailer, in #SaturdayMorningMinions, the lovable toons are first and foremost going to be serving up laughs. Though Gru does appear to be involved in some capacity as well.

We’ll soon see, as all the fun starts tomorrow, June 5, at 10 a.m. ET, and continues every Saturday for the next 40 weeks. To watch, follow Illumination on Facebook and Instagram and turn on post notifications so you never miss a 21 Fart Gun salute!

And since 40 weekends isn't nearly enough time to spend with Minions, you can also look forward to more mayhem when their next feature-length prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, hits theaters July 1, 2022. Ooh-la-la!