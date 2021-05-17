Misha Green teases completed first draft of Tomb Raider sequel, reveals proposed title

Earlier this year, Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green landed a major big-screen project when she was announced as the writer and director of the still-developing sequel to Tomb Raider, the movie reboot that launched in 2018 with Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander in the lead role of Lara Croft.

We still have a while to wait before we actually see what Green's vision for Croft's world actually looks like, but that doesn't mean there's nothing worth teasing, as Green proved with a Twitter post Monday.

In her first social media post about Tomb Raider since her involvement was announced, Green teased a "long journey" ahead as the film ramps up production, but also announced that she's completed work on the first draft of the screenplay. The title she chose is not final, but it is a particularly evocative and intriguing one: Tomb Raider: Obsidian.

The title could mean a lot of things, of course, but if you think back through Tomb Raider lore, particularly when it comes to recent games, the word "obsidian" calls to mind the 2018 release Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which featured a number of obsidian artifacts as part of its gameplay and storyline. In that game, the most recent major release in the so-called "Survival" timeline of Lara Croft's video game life, Croft journeyed through Central and South America trying to both defeat Trinity and prevent the Mayan apocalypse. Among other key elements, the game features The Hidden City of Paititi, which formed a key hub in the story and could be a rather dazzling film location.

When she first revealed her involvement with the Tomb Raider project, taking over from director Ben Wheatley and writer Amy Jump, Green teased that Shadow of the Tomb Raider ranks among her favorite games in the series, so it's definitely possibly she's pulling quite a bit from that particular Croft adventure. Of course, it's also possible that we're set for an entirely original Lara Croft story this time around that just happens to feature a lot of obsidian. Either way, it's nice to see Green's enthusiasm for the project once again.

Tomb Raider: Obsidian (working title) does not yet have a release date.