WIRE Buzz: Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children announces final book; Steven Universe PSA; Be My Eyes

The sixth and final book in the Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children series has been announced. The beloved and best-selling series of novels from Ransom Riggs (which was adapted into a less-beloved film by Tim Burton) is coming to a close with the epicly titled The Desolations of the Devil's Acre.

“The Desolations of Devil’s Acre was many years in the making,” Riggs said in a release. “I spent a decade in this world, building and tending to these characters, and it’s a bittersweet thing to finally bid them goodbye. I’m going to miss them. But I’ve tried to give them the send-off that they, and the readers who’ve stayed with me all this time, deserve.”

The series about a group of oddball kids and their headmaster (mixing macabre genre flavor with a format akin to the X-Men's Professor X) has gone big before, setting its peculiars against world-destroying forces time and time again. But now, well, it's time for them to take them on once again in an ultimate showdown: Caul and his army are back, resurrected from the Library of Souls. A prophecy and hope remains, but they've got to defend Devil's Acre against a force that seemingly can't be stopped.

The Desolations of Devil’s Acre hits bookstores on Feb. 23, 2021.

Steven Universe may be over, but that doesn't mean its Crystal Gems are done spreading the good word. In a new anti-racist PSA, Estelle's Garnet cautions some boys against racist behavior with the tagline "Don't Deny It, Defy It."

Creator Rebecca Sugar returned to write the PSA alongside Ian Jones-Quartey, which focuses on a kid telling two boys that "Black people can't marry white people." This will not stand when Garnet's around.

Check it out:

Video of Don&#039;t Deny It - Defy It | The Crystal Gems Say Be Anti-Racist | Cartoon Network

Developed as part of the Crystal Gems Speak Up initiative, this PSA is here to address and acknowledge racist attitudes, rather than ignoring them — all with the help of Dr. Kira Banks, Dr. Allen E. Lipscomb, and Deborah J. Johnson, PhD.

"Everyone messes up sometimes, but you've got to realize it hurts to deal with racism," a boy says in the clip. "And when people act like it's not real, it makes it feel even worse."

Expect more videos like this to come up as Cartoon Network continues to stand "behind anti-racism as part of our commitment to fostering inclusion and equity."

Finally, the team behind the low-budget creature feature hit Crawl has a new horror film on the way.

According to Deadline, producers Sam Raimi and Craig Flores are getting behind Be My Eyes, a horror film that's tapped Child's Play helmer Lars Klevberg and writers Jud Cremata and Jeff Buhler. The film is about a student that volunteers with an app to help blind people, taking anonymous video calls from those in need of assistance with various tasks. Then it all goes downhill when she gets a call from a woman being abducted.

It looks to be another limited scope horror film from the producing duo, with Klevberg lending even more expertise.

No word on when Be My Eyes will start production.