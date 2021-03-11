Mission: Impossible 7 gets impossibly larger as Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney & others join cast

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 has added more big-name genre actors to its already star-studded cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Carnival Row, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Doctor Who), and Charles Parnell (Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Ship) will also appear in the film.

MI7 has been back in production since September and made headlines soon after when an audio recording of Cruise yelling at crew members who weren’t following COVID-19 protocols became public. The protocols appear to have been maintained, however, as the movie has continued production, with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie providing updates on the film's progress via his Instagram, which also broke the news of the movie's additional casting.

What roles the five will take on in MI:7 remains to be seen, though the images on McQuarrie’s Instagram suggest they are all playing very serious parts, and that Delaney’s character might be in the military, based on his outfit.

In addition to the newcomers, MI:7 stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt (of course), as well as Mission Impossible alums Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt. Other newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales were previously announced.

Production is still underway, with filming for MI:8 occurring immediately after MI:7 wraps. No news yet on which members of MI:7’s ever-growing ensemble cast will stick around for the next film (besides Cruise, of course).

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 19, 2021 with its sequel, the eighth(!) Mission: Impossible movie, to come out Nov. 4, 2022.