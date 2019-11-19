WIRE Buzz: MCU actress boards Mission: Impossible films; White House horror movie; more

After Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell joined the upcoming seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films back in September, speculation ran rampant about director Christopher McQuarrie’s next contributions to the franchise after helming both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Who would Atwell play, and who else would be joining Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson? Well the answer to the latter includes another Marvel star: Pom Klementieff.

The Mantis actress (who starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy series before boarding the big MCU team-up) will be joining the same two films as Atwell. McQuarrie welcomed the actress into the two-film fold by tweeting out a picture teasing Klementieff’s femme fatale role. Klementieff responded in kind with her own acceptance of the mission.

Take a look:

While little is known about the details of the plots — maybe Vanessa Kirby has started an all-female gang of shady dealers? — both sequels will be shot back-to-back early next year. The seventh film is planning a release on July 23, 2021, while Mission eight hits theaters on August 5, 2022.

Next, an all-too realistic genre film is being planned by the filmmaker behind Don’t Breathe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Fede Alvarez is planning to make a horror film described as “The Shining set in the White House” from a script by Joe Epstein. This topical film — along with a reboot of classic slasher The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Chris Thomas Devlin’s screenplay — comes as part of a first-look deal with Legendary Pictures. Now, everyone just take a second and imagine President Donald Trump cycling around the halls of the White House on a Big Wheel. No word on what president will be losing his or her marbles in this film, however.

This pair of horror films should kick off the working relationship between studio and filmmaker with a bang, especially since Alvarez has had a pair of early genre successes with Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe. Neither new film has a timeline yet set.

Finally, Ghosts — a British comedy about a couple whose inherited country home is very, very haunted — is getting an American remake that should be just as funny and just as spooky.

Deadline reports that New Girl’s Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are bringing the paranormal single-camera affair to CBS. Both will write and executive produce on the adaptation of the 2019 BBC One series. No casting has yet been announced for the stateside show, though the British original has been renewed already for two more seasons. At least there’s a track record of success allowing CBS to not be ‘fraid of no Ghosts.