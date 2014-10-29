Mjolnir's the life of the party in new clip from Age of Ultron

In the latest footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are having a little friendly competition.

It's been a big week for Marvel Studios. Just a few days ago the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron hit the net, then they announced their entire movie slate through 2019. Now, to accompany this week's episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we've got some new Age of Ultron footage.

This particular clip has been teased in photos, and described by anyone lucky enough to glimpse it at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, but even if you already know what happens, it's a lot of fun. Basically, the Avengers are having a little party at Avengers Tower (formerly Stark Tower), and over a few drinks they all start trying to lift Thor's hammer Mjolnir. The clip then transitions into some of the footage we already saw in the Age of Ultron trailer last week. Check it out:

There are two easily recognizable highlights in this footage. The first is Cap being able to budge Mjolnir even a little bit, and Thor's expression when he does it. The second is Black Widow's casual declaration that whether she can lift the hammer is "not a question [she] needs answered." And yeah, War Machine's team-up with Tony on the hammer is fun, too.

But then Ultron arrives. We don't yet know the context of this scene, so we don't know whether the Avengers think they've beaten this sinister artificial intelligence already or not. What we do know, and what was very quickly reinforced by this footage, is that we can't wait to see everything else.

Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters May 1, 2015.

(Via YouTube)