MLK box office: Wonder Woman 1984 falls out of top domestic spot with $2.6 million; nears $150 million worldwide

The long MLK Day weekend has resulted in a major shift in the box office status quo.

After three weeks at the top, Wonder Woman 1984 is no longer the dominant cinematic force in North America. Per Variety, the Warner Bros.-produced DC sequel was knocked down to second place with $2.6 million in domestic ticket sales, which, on the bright side, are close to hitting $40 million. The comic book blockbuster did much better in countries where HBO Max is not widely available. Case in point: international sales jumped to $105.9 million this weekend thanks to an additional $5.2 million from overseas markets. Globally, the $200 million studio tentpole has made $141.7 million.

Where available, WW84 is available to stream on HBO Max until next Sunday (Jan. 24). It'll then remain in theaters for an indeterminate amount of time prior to a wide home release. As expected, the movie's financial performance is nowhere near pre-pandemic numbers. By its fourth weekend in 2017, for instance, the first Wonder Woman, had already crossed $300 million domestically.

After bringing in $1.8 million last weekend, The Croods: A New Age jumped 13% in its eigth frame with $2.04 million, thus securing third place at the domestic box office. The animated DreamWorks sequel is expected to close out the holiday weekend with $2.9 million. To date, A New Age has made $40 million Stateside and $94.7 million internationally for a worldwide cache of $134.8 million. Surprisingly, the follow-up is outpacing its predecessor, which stood at $39 million in North America by its eighth weekend.

Now in its fifth outing, Sony's Monster Hunter aptly landed in the fifth slot with $920,000 and is projected d to hit $1.09 million by the end of the national holiday. Its at-home tally now stands at $9.2 million — well below Paul W.S. Anderson's last directorial effort, 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which had over $26 million in its fifth weekend. Monster Hunter (based on the best-selling Capcom franchise of video game titles) currently has an international total of $7 million, bringing its global haul to $16 million.

Lastly, Disney and Pixar's Soul has become the third-highest grossing Pixar release at the Chinese box office with $43.1 million. The film has now made $57.4 million from 11 nations that do not yet have access to Disney+. In most of the world, however, viewers can stream the film on the Mouse House's subscription platform.

(DreamWorks Animation & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal; certain financial data via Box Office Mojo)