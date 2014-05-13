Moffat says "the flirting is over" on Who

If you were sick of the Doctor making kissy faces at everyone, this will be welcome news.

Since Doctor Who returned in 2005, the TARDIS has become a bit of a (to use the show's own vernacular) snog box. Nine kissed Rose and Jack, Ten kissed @#$ing everybody, and Eleven made out with his wife, his mother-in-law and a sword-wielding lesbian. WHEN WILL THE MADNESS END?!

Answer? Right. NOW.

But first, Moffat has some thoughts on the attractiveness of the Doctor in general. Should he bring sexy back? Mmmmmaybe not.

When you choose a Doctor, you want somebody who is utterly compelling, attractive in a very odd way. None of the Doctors are conventionally attractive, but they’re all arresting. Handsome men don’t quite suit. Matt Smith’s a young, good-looking bloke from one angle but is actually the strangest looking man from another. You need that oddity; you need somebody who is carved out of solid star, really.

None of the Doctors are conventionally attractive, eh? I have a fleet of angry Tennant fangirls that says otherwise, oh ye who is the grandest of Grand Moffs. In other words, I dunno about all of that.

However, if we're talking having no more come-hither bedroom eyes in the foreseeable Who future? OK.

So, what's going to be different in Capaldi's portrayal? According to Moffat, some of it is about doing a kind of reverse Matt Smith.

I like the Doctors to have mixed messages about what age they are – you can’t really pin them down. The Doctors are all the same Doctor really, at the end of the day, but you can slide the faders up and down. And to emphasise the senior consultant over the medical student for once reminds people that he’s actually a terrifying old beast. Typically, Matt’s method would do that, too: occasionally just turn cold and you’d think, ‘You’re not really a puppy are you?’ Just like Peter Capaldi’s Doctor will sometimes remind me he’s a big kid at heart.

But the big news (and the reason you clicked) is end of the smoochie-woochies. And here's the exact quote:

He’s not a human being, however much he larks around pretending he is. He is different and it’s time to stop play-acting. He’s not apologising, he’s not flirting with you -– that’s over.

Personally, I didn't always hate the romance angle, but after nearly a decade of romantic hearts and rainbows, we could probably all do with a break.

(via Doctor Who TV)