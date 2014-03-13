Latest Stories

Mondo art show features insane new posters for Flash Gordon, Gravity, Aliens and more

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
Mar 13, 2014

Last week we delivered you a delirious dose of Disney posters from Mondo's SXSW celebration, Nothing's Impossible.  Now comes a ferocious followup with this latest exhibit, which features the original sketches, album art and posters of Martin Ansin and Kevin Tong, two of Mondo's most favorite.   Gear up to gawk at these 12 incredible geek posters saturated with the pure awesomeness of Flash Gordon, Aliens, The Wizard of Oz, Alien, Prometheus, Gravity and Psycho.

Ansin and Tong’s amazing show opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 14, and remains on display through April 12 at the Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

