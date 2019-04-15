WIRE Buzz: Monster-fighting babysitters on Netflix, Manifest jets to 2nd season

Babysitters are pros at handling any kind of kiddo-related crisis. Tantrums. Diapers. Monsters — and we don't mean hellish tykes.

Yep, Netflix will adapt Joe Ballarini’s children’s book A Babysitter’s Guide to Monsters into a family film, Deadline reports. The author is writing the script, with Rachel Talalay (Tank Girl, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare) on board to direct.

The book centers on an apathetic babysitter who discovers that monsters have kidnapped the child for whom she is sitting. So, with the help of a secret society of babysitters who battle creatures of the night, she embarks on a quest to save the child... and ultimately, the world.

The book is the first in a trilogy by Ballarini. The follow-up books are A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #2: Beats & Geeks, and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #3: Mission to Monster Island.

Talalay has directed episodes of American Gods, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale, Supergirl, The Flash, and Doctor Who.

Up next, the 10th season of Archer is coming for us. Yes, we know. Phrasing.

Sterling Malory Archer, the best secret agent and worst co-worker, goes to space with the gang for Season 10 of Archer. Sort of. OK, not really.

You see, the latest season of the animated comedy, titled Archer: 1999, will be the third consecutive season to be a “coma dream” for Archer, who was shot at the end of Season 7. Season 8, Dreamland, transplanted the show’s cast to a 1947-era noir story, while Season 9 (Danger Island) placed the characters in a story set in the 1980s (or as we like to call, the “Danger Zone”).

This time around? The gang’s in space and ready to go off on some wild goose chase. In the meantime, there seems to be a lot of robot gladiator fights (where poor robot Krieger gets cut in half) and pew pew pew. Check out the trailer below.

Video of Archer | Season 10: Official Trailer [HD] | FXX

Archer: 1999 premieres May 29 on FXX.

And finally, NBC has renewed the high-concept mystery drama Manifest for a second season. Considering the show was the top-rated new scripted series of the 2018-2019 season, this hardly comes as a surprise.

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” Lisa Katz, co-president of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Created by Jeff Rake, Manifest follows passengers of a commercial airliner who discover once they’ve landed that their plane's been missing for nearly six years. Although they haven't aged a day, their loved ones have moved on with their lives, since the plane was presumed missing and its passengers dead.

No word yet on how many episodes NBC ordered, but since Season 1 was 16 episodes, we’re going to assume Season 2 will touch down with that number as well.