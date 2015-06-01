Latest Stories

Monster Mash: Face Off wins Critics' Choice Award for reality competition

Contributed by
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Jun 1, 2015

"And when Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer."

- Hans Gruber, Die Hard

It's been pretty obvious for a while now that we live in a world in which all things geeky have taken over -- it's almost impossible to look through the slate of upcoming TV dramas and find something that doesn't have some kind of sci-fi, fantasy or horror element in it. The world of reality TV, however, has never quite accepted geekdom, with various stabs at blending the two -- we're looking at you, The Quest -- not really gaining much traction, while angry housewives and celebrity families rule the roost. Until now.

At last night's Critics' Choice Awards, Face Off walked away with the Best Reality Competition Series trophy, trumping much higher-profile names like The Voice, America's Got Talent and The Amazing Race. The Syfy (Blastr's corporate parent - Ed.) series, which pits would-be movie makeup artists against each other in various themed competitions, has been at times inspired (Season 2's Tim Burton episode comes to mind) and at times less so, but its focus on a bunch of talented artists trying to make something visually compelling happen in what amounts to no time by industry standards resonated enough with those doing the picking for these awards to merit a moment in the sun.

So, yeah, Blastr is owned by Syfy, but honestly, I'm kind of psyched about this anyway. It's great to see the kind of genre movie geeks who end up contestants on Face Off get their turn in the spotlight, and with Mad Max: Fury Road and The Force Awakens fomenting what many are hoping will be a practical effects renaissance in the movie biz, we may end up seeing even more of this kind of thing in the future. Winning, all around.

