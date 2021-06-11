'Monsters at Work' scares up new July premiere date with official trailer for 'Monsters, Inc.' sequel series

Out with the old and in with the new. Out with the screams and in with the laughter. Disney+ just dropped the official trailer for its Monsters, Inc. spinoff series, Monsters at Work. Originally scheduled to premiere Friday, July 2, the project has been pushed off by five days to Wednesday, July 7.

Serving as a sequel to the original Pixar movie, the show follows Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), an ambitious young monster and recent graduate of Monsters University who wants to be a professional Scarer. There's only one problem: Monstropolis's main power company is no longer in the business of scaring children — they're now harnessing the power of laughs, which are 10 times more potent than screams.

With no other career option left to him, Tylor is shunted over to MIFT (aka the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team), whose job it is to keep operations running smoothly, though, as you'll see, that doesn't always work out so well. Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) are now in charge, but it looks like the story will focus more on the wacky workplace situations the MIFT monsters often get themselves into. Tylor's fellow misfit co-workers are Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Fritz (Henry Winkler), Duncan (Lucas Neff), and Cutter (Alanna Ubach). Aisha Tyler (Archer) rounds out the cast as the voice of Tylor's mom, Millie.

Watch now:

Video of Monsters At Work | Official Trailer | Disney+

Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) created Monsters at Work and serves as an executive producer. Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) is producer, and Kat Good (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Steve Anderson ("Meet the Robinsons") are supervising directors. Veteran Pixar animator Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.), who passed away last April, directed some of the earlier episodes. His then-infant daughter, Mary, provided the voice of Boo in the first film.

"We feel like this show is a revolution in episodic programming," producer Ferrell Barron said at D23 Expo in 2019. "We built a team that comes from Pixar, from Disney Animation, from television animation, and we've merged it all together to try to give Disney+ something that's unique and special ... We really focused on what Pixar thinks of when they think of filmmaking, which is there is no better business plan than quality. Quality is the best business plan and that's how we're approaching Monsters at Work."

Credit: Pixar/Disney+