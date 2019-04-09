Monsters, Inc. scares up Disney+ spinoff with John Goodman and Billy Crystal

Both John Goodman and Billy Crystal are ready to make you scream again in Monsters at Work, an animated Disney+ series spun out of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. films. Today, it was announced that both actors would be reprising their voice roles as the furry James P. Sullivan (aka "Sulley") and the one-eyed Mike Wazowski, respectively.

The upcoming show is set six months after the events of the original film from 2001, which further explores the aftermath of Mike and Sulley's discovery that a child's laughter is 10 times more powerful than their screams. As such, it's comedy, not fear, that's now powering Monstropolis. This is the first time we'll be following up with the first movie as the second film entry in the series, Monsters University (2013), was actually a prequel.

Credit: Jordan Murph/Disney Enterprise via Getty Images

A young factory mechanic named Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) takes center stage as the main character, hoping to one day become a Jokester on the Laugh Floor himself. In addition to Tylor, newcomer voice actors include: Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Val Little, Tylor's lifelong friend and confidante; Henry Winkler (Barry) as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Alanna Ubach (Coco) as Cutter, the officious rule follower; Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team; and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon.

John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae), and Bob Peterson (Roze) are also returning to the franchise. Ratzenberger is pulling double duty, voicing a new character named Bernard. Peterson's Roze is the twin sister to his original character, Roz, a bureaucratic slug monster and secret leader of the Child Detection Agency.

Credit: Disney/Pixar

Developed and executive-produced by Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue), Monsters at Work will leave its hiding place under the bed and head onto Disney+ sometime in 2020. Ferrell Barron (Planes: Fire & Rescue) is producing while Kat Good (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero) and Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) are directing.

Now... there's only one thing we need to know ASAP: Will Boo be making some kind of appearance?