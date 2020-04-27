Tim the Enchanter, a killer bunny, and more: The 15 best moments from Monty Python and the Holy Grail

With the clacking of two coconuts banging together, movie comedy changed for good. That sound, one that could easily be mistaken for the clopping of horse hooves, is a constant in the absolutely brilliant Monty Python and the Holy Grail, now celebrating its 45th anniversary.

The Monty Python comedy troupe had found great success in the United Kingdom with its sketch show, Monty Python's Flying Circus, but the group's gleeful riff on the King Arthur myth brought them worldwide fame and a fandom that spans generations.

Over the course of just 90 minutes, Monty Python and the Holy Grail unleashed comic anarchy upon the world. Impossible though it may be, let’s select the 15 best moments — anything from a visual gag to a whole section — from comedy’s Holy Grail to celebrate this holy 45th anniversary.

Ni!