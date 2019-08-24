Moon Girl co-creator, Brandon Montclare, reacts to news of Disney Channel series

Just when we thought that Marvel had exhausted all of its major announcements at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, they went and dropped a ton of new intel at D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Along with the news that She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight will be receiving their own shows on Disney+, we also got confirmation that Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be receiving their very own cartoon on Disney Channel. More than that, it'll be produced by Morpheus himself, Laurence Fishburne! As it turns out, we just happened to cross paths with Luna Lafayette's co-creator, Brandon Montclare, at Philadelphia's Keystone Comic Con, where he gave us his thoughts on the series.

"It’s been in the works for a long time and Laurence Fishburne producing it for a while, trying to make it happen," Montclare, who created Luna with Amy Reeder and Natacha Bustos, exclusively tells us. "It’s gone through a lot of different phases of development, as cartoons sometimes do, but the announcement today was fantastic. I was almost as surprised as anybody else. I only knew about it for a little while before it became official ... I’m looking forward to it like all the fans who have been excited. I’ve only seen bits and pieces. I’m only a short distance ahead of all the fans, so I’m looking forward to it just like everybody else."

Despite making her debut comic book appearance in 2016, Luna and her partner in crime, Devil Dinosaur (a character who actually dates back to the late 1970s), have fast become fan favorites among readers. In the years since they stomped onto the scene, Luna and her T. rex pal have crossed paths with the Fantastic Four, Amadeus Cho, the Silver Surfer, and even Galactus.

"I was very happy to work on Moon Girl, to really make her part of the Marvel Universe," adds Montclare. "It was very important for me to have Lunella be a part of everyday Marvel, interact with the characters, be a part of that fabric. The fabric of the Marvel Universe really has expanded past the comics into film and TV and all that stuff, so to have the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cartoon is really cool. [Lunella] is still a small part of a very big place, and I like that I was able to do that."

In terms of what he's most looking forward to in the cartoon, Brandon explains:

"I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of things. How the animation/art team handles her gizmos and all her inventions, which are always gonna be a lot of fun," he says. "To have a 4-foot 10-year-old and a 30-foot T. rex, it’s hard to always put them in the same space all day long; you gotta come up with interesting stories and reasons to keep that fresh over a thousand pages, which is what we’re coming up on. In a different medium, in the cartoon, it’s gonna be really cool to see all that stuff. They don’t have 1,000 pages or all the history with it, so it’s gonna be really fresh and interesting ... I’m looking most forward to how she moves around the screen, because how she moved around the page was very interesting for me to watch as a writer."

As for having his co-creation announced in close proximity to the projects of Marvel Studios, Montclare couldn't be more pumped.

"For me, it was very much to make Moon Girl a part of the Marvel Universe," he finishes. "That was the thrill of it. So even a press release where they’re talking about She-Hulk and Moon Knight and the Eternals and everything else, it’s a lot of fun for me, because I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid."