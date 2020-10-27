WIRE Buzz: Moon Knight lands director; RZA sets creature-feature stream; Shang-Chi wraps

Moon Knight, one of Disney+'s upcoming Marvel series, has landed a director. According to Deadline, Mohamed Diab (Clash) has been approached to direct at least one episode of the series, which is being showrun by Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and will potentially star Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, the superhero also known as Moon Knight.

Diab is an Egyptian filmmaker best known for his film Eshtebak (Clash), which premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and earned a selection in the Un Certain Regard category. Deadline describes his filmmaking style as "propulsive and prescient."

Moon Knight finds Spector gaining powers from the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu and taking on multiple personas in order to save people. Disney+ hasn't set a release date just yet.

RZA’s streaming platform, 36 Cinema, is hosting a live-commentary, scare fest this weekend.

In celebration of Halloween, the platform will screen three movies: Night of the Living Dead with commentary from Tananarive Due, a film historian with expertise in Black horror; Master of the Flying Guillotine with commentary from film producer Dan Halsted; and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

Prior to the viewing, Prince Paul will also discuss his hip hop group Gravediggaz and the influence the horror genre has had on the creation of their music.

The show starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday Oct. 30 and will air again on Oct. 31. You can pick up tickets on 36 Cinema’s website.

Not even COVID-19 can stop history in the making.

Actor Simu Liu took to Instagram to announce that he and director Destin Daniel Cretton have wrapped filming on Marvel Studio's first-ever all-Asian fronted blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"We made a baby!!!" Liu wrote in an enthusiastic post accompanied by a pic of him decked in leis with the filmmaker. "We can't wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months."

In Shang-Chi, Liu stars as the titular master of martial arts, and is the first Asian lead in an MCU film. The character is based on the '70s comic Marvel rolled out in response to the popularity of TV's Kung Fu.

News of Shang-Chi's completion comes after the flick was forced to shut down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, sending its helmer into coronavirus-related isolation. After implementing new industry COVID guidelines, Cretton and company resumed shooting on Shang-Chi in July. And getting it shot and in the can signifies a major advance, given Hollywood's history of racial stereotyping and failure to make room for minority filmmakers.

To that end, Cretton also got in on the fun, posting to Instagram a pic of his wife, Nikki Chapman, his sister and assistant costume designer Joy Cretton and actor Zhang Meng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to open in theaters July 9, 2021.