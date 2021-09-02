Roland Emmerich is back with a brand new disaster in first apocalyptic trailer for sci-fi film 'Moonfall'

Humanity first stepped on the moon back in the summer of 1969...now the moon wants revenge. Writer/director Roland Emmerich, the certified master of disaster, returns with the first teaser trailer for Moonfall.

Forged in the same mold as Emmerich's previous end-of-the-world outings (think Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012), the film takes place in a future where the moon has been mysteriously knocked out of its orbit and onto a collision course with the Earth.

Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen co-wrote the screenplay for the project, which features a star-studded cast of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Donald Sutherland, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, and Carolina Bartczak. The Oscar-winning Berry headlines the story as Jo Fowler, a NASA executive and former astronaut who believes she has the key to saving all life as we know it. The only people in her corner are fellow astronaut, Brian Harper (Wilson), and conspiracy theorist, K.C. Houseman (Bradley).

Watch the trailer — which expertly transforms JFK's famous "We choose to go to the moon" speech into an ominous warning — below:

Video of Moonfall (2022 Movie) Announcement Teaser - Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

Until 2020 rolled around, we'd have said that ignoring the advice of an experienced scientific professional was too far-fetched for a doomsday-type scenario. But now...well now, let's just say we feel your pain, Ms. Fowler.

"Moonfall is written as the beginning of a saga. It opens the door onto an epic adventure," Emmerich teased earlier this year. The $140 million movie was shot during the COVID-19 health crisis, which tacked an extra $5-6 million to the budget.

"We had to find a bank to finance us," Emmerich explained. "We were plain sailing at the start of last year but then we had to immediately shut down due to the pandemic. There was a lot of back and forth between insurance companies and banks. It was a miracle this movie happened at all. We got it done, but it took a lot longer than I thought it would."

Moonfall is scheduled to collide with theaters everywhere on Feb. 4, 2022.