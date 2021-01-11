WIRE Buzz: Morbius now rising in October; I Know What You Did Last Summer hooks cast; more

Sony’s upcoming Morbius film has been delayed by nearly seven months. The Spider-Man-adjacent comic book film about the living vampire starring Jared Leto is now scheduled to hit theatres Oct. 8, after previously being slated to debut Mar. 19 (and originally set to open July 2020), sources confirmed to SYFY WIRE.

Written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), and directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life), the film follows Michael Morbius, a scientist with a terminal blood disease who succeeds in finding a cure — but at a price. Although he manages to cheat death, he turns into a being with vampiric abilities and cravings — a living vampire, if you will. With his new powers, Michael fights supernatural enemies with the help of his mentor (Jared Harris).

The film also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as the big bad, Loxias Crown aka Hunger, and Michael Keaton as Adrien Toomes aka Vulture, directly tying the movie into the Disney-owned MCU.

Morbius is part of Sony’s plan to create a growing slate of Spider-Verse films including the hit 2018 film Venom and the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Up next, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have landed their new slate of victims for its upcoming series reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Deadline is reporting that the following actors are all on the hook to star in the reboot of the hit slasher from 1997: Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman (Rat Bastard), Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

Though character descriptions are currently being kept under wraps, Iseman, who played Bethany in two Jumanji films and Mary Ellen in Annabelle Comes Home, is believed to be the lead.

Though sharing the same premise as the late-'90s film, the series is in fact based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious hook-wielding killer the year after they covered up their involvement in a fatal accident on graduation night.

Sara Goodman (Preacher) will write and executive produce. Craig Macneill will direct and executive produce the first episode. Production is set to begin in Hawaii this month.

And finally, no, you don’t have deja-vu, nor are you living in an endless loop (although at times it does feel like you are); Andy Samberg’s just going back to the land of sci-fi comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, Samberg is set to star in and produce an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama for Apple Studios based on an original idea by BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Samberg will produce the project with Palm Springs scribe Andy Siara, Legion and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, and Ben Stiller.

Although the media outlet has not divulged any details on the plot, it has revealed that Siara will write the script and Bob-Waksberg will also produce. The creative team hopes to find a director in the next few months. Hawley will produce through his 26 Keys production company along with Dan Seligmann, while Stiller and Nicky Weinstock are set to produce through their Red Hour banner with Jackie Cohn executive producing.

The project is one of several that Apple Studios is developing for its Apple Original Films banner, including last year's On the Rocks, Greyhound, and Wolfwalkers, and the forthcoming drama Cherry from Joe and Anthony Russo and Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese.