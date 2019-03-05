WIRE Buzz: Morbius tempts Tyrese Gibson; Bios adds Samira Wiley; more

Sony's upcoming Morbius solo film is trying to lure in another top-name actor. Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious, Transformers) is currently in talks to star in the proto-vampire flick, according to The Wrap.

No word just yet on what Gibson's role would be, but if a contract get signed, he'll be joining the previously announced Matt Smith and Jared Harris, along with Jared Leto in the role of the Living Vampire himself. Leto, incidentally, teased fans with a photo from the first week on set earlier today.

Morbius also marks the second Sony spinoff centered on a Spider-Man villain without Spider-Man. But, given the massive success of last year's Venom, the studio seems to be establishing its own shared universe while Spidey himself is currently on loan to the MCU.

(via The Wrap)

Credit: Hulu

Next, Amblin's upcoming sci-fi flick Bios has added another cast member. The Hollywood Reporter has word that Samira Wiley will star alongside Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones.

Samira won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Moira in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale in 2018, though she's probably best known for her role of Poussey Washington on Netflix's long-running Orange Is the New Black.

Bios will tell the story of Finch (Hanks), the last man on Earth, who copes with his own mortality by building a robot to care for his dog. Once that's done, the three embark on a cross-country journey, where the dog and its new robot master figure out how to form a lasting bond.

Game of Thrones' Miguel Sapochnik will direct the film, which was written by Craig Luck and Aliens producer Ivor Powell. Robert Zemeckis and Andy Berman will serve as executive producers. The film is currently looking at a 2020 release date.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Last but not least, Ali Wong is moving to the world of VR. According to Deadline, the writer/actor/comedian will provide the lead voice for Bonfire, the latest VR project from Baobab Studios.

Bonfire will be written and directed by Baobab co-founder Eric Darnell, and is described as an absurd alien adventure. Wong will voice Debbie, the robot sidekick to the playable character Space Scout 817. Stranded 300 light-years from home, Debbie will help guide the viewer (player?) through the unknown terrain.

"I thought I was going to be an action hero lighting garbage cans on fire," said Wong about the project. "I didn’t know it was going to be this story that could go in several directions depending on the viewer’s choices." When Wong experienced Bonfire for herself, she said she was "surprised by how touching and fun the whole experience was."

Wong will also appear alongside Margot Robbie in the upcoming Birds of Prey film as a Gotham City cop who's friends with Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya.

Unfortunately, there's no official word on when Bonfire will be ready to experience, though Baobab promises it's coming soon.

(via Deadline)