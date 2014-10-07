Latest Stories

The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones showrunners explain origins of Night King, aka 'Death'
The Princess Bride
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more
Us hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
amazingspiderman2.jpg

More Spidey rumors; Sinister Six a reboot, Venom movie dead

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Oct 7, 2014

The web of rumors surrounding the future of the Spider-Man film franchise is getting even more tangled. First, we had this report that some sort of plan was afoot to bring Spidey -- who is currently owned by Sony Pictures -- into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is wholly owned and operated by Marvel Studios/Disney. 

But now, Badass Digest's Devin Faraci has chimed in, saying that he's heard at least two different possible scenarios for Peter Parker and company:

In the first, the Sinister Six movie goes forward as a "soft reboot," with a new actor cast as Spidey and the hero teaming up with the villains to battle an even bigger menace. In the second, Spider-Man, himself, is put on ice for a while as Sony tries to spin off other characters from his canon into their own franchises. That plan, however, does not include Venom -- that movie is apparently all but dead at the moment. So, who gets a shot? Black Cat? Doc Ock?

As Faraci points out, all this speculation seems to point to one conclusion: Sony just doesn't know what to do with Spidey or any one component of his universe going forward. Which leads us to believe that the best thing the studio could do at this point would be to cut a deal with Marvel and really make comic book movie history.

Do you think Sony should hand off Spidey to Marvel and let the professionals take over? And if Marvel does take control, should they keep Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, or reboot him once again?

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Sinister Six
Tag: Venom
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Sony
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony reportedly eyeing animated series spinoffs from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
James Comtois
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Sony Pictures
Robert Downey Jr. in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sony reportedly open to crossing over more Spider-Man characters in the MCU
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Venom
Tag: Venom 2
Venom Poster via official Instagram 2018
Sony credits Venom’s strong box office performance for company's solid earnings
James Comtois
Feb 1, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer
Nick Fury hijacks Peter Parker's vacation in first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Josh Weiss
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1