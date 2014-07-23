More than 250 comics artists unite to pay tribute to Usagi Yojimbo creator

One of the most powerful stories coming out of San Diego Comic-Con this year will almost certainly involve Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai.
Late last year, after a long period of illness, Sakai's wife Sharon had to spend a lengthy amount of time in the hospital, and then required ongoing care at home, as well as expensive medication. Fellow comics creators rallied around Sakai to help him through this trying financial time, but the comics industry isn't done helping this particular legend in their midst just yet.
If you've ever read Usagi Yojimbo, you know why it's widely regarded as a comics masterpiece. Sakai has produced consistently excellent work on the book for three decades now, both through his exceptional art and through his complex, ambitious storytelling. After 30 years, Usagi Yojimbo remains one of the best books on the racks, and this year at San Diego Comic-Con fellow artists will both help Sakai in his time of need and pay tribute to this masterpiece with The Sakai Project, an art book from Dark Horse Comics celebrating 30 years of Sakai's creation.
The Sakai Project has been building for a while now, but as Comic-Con dawns, Dark Horse has finally revealed just how big the project is. The final book, which will be available at the Dark Horse booth during the convention for $29.99, will feature 262 (yes, you read that right) artists, all doing their own spin on Sakai's creation. And this isn't just a group of fans who turned in their fan art. This is a who's who of great comic-book art, ranging from Neal Adams to Adam Hughes to Mike Mignola to Walt Simonson to Chris Samnee and many, many more. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Sakai and his family to help with their ongoing financial needs.
The end result of this months-long effort to help Sakai and his family through a difficult time isn't just a testament to the respect Sakai's peers have for him, but to the continuing impact of his work. Usagi Yojimbo ranks among the most influential comics of its time by now, and many, many artists are clearly willing to provide proof of that with this project. So if you're a Sakai fan and want to help the man and his loved ones through a tough time, pick up the book at the con, or stay tuned for information on how you can pick up The Sakai Project later. Check out a full list (and trust us, it's a long list) of the artists involved, along with a few art samples, below.
(Via ComicsAlliance)
Adams, Art 54
Adams, Josh 65
Adams, Neal 96
Adlard, Charlie 51
Albuquerque, Alberto Jimenez 53
Albuquerque, Rafael 149
Alvarez, Juan 20
Anderson, Michael 29
Angleberger, Tom 95
Aragonés, Sergio 80-81
Ariff, Mokhzani Mohamed 15
Azpiri, Alfonzo 88
Bá, Gabriel 27
Bahr, Sean 126
Baltazar, Art 39
Beland, Tom 23
Bendis, Brian Michael 53
Bercier, Dominic 63
Bernet, Jordi 84
Beukes, Chris 93
Bocianowski, Mike 135
Borovac, Bruno 64
Bradshaw, Nick 32
Brereton, Dan 90
Brown, Jeffrey 126
Brown, Lars 115
Brubaker, Denver 70
Buccellato, Steve 88
Buzz 110
Campbell, Eddie 77
Campbell, J. Scott 125
Campos, Shane 74
Carasco, Manny 58
Carruthers, Sandy 103
Casserly, Aidan 21
Cau, Mario 71
Cervelle Santos, Aluisio 30
Chadwick, Paul 91
Chin, Joyce 145
Ching, Brian 45
Cho, Frank 48
Cichon, Seban 74
Conley, Aaron 42
Cook, Katie 114
Cooke, Darwyn 158
Cooper, Joseph 113
Corben, Richard 128
Costa, Ben 46
Crilley, Mark 19
Culver, Dennis 70
Curtis, Mike 87
D’Anda, Carlos 139
D’Angelo, Bruno 136
Dale, Jeremy 146
Darrow, Geof 26
Davis, Guy 141
Davis, Jack 98
Davison, Al 46
Delgado, Edgar 70
Delgado, Ricardo 150
deSouza, Lar 103
Dimitrievski, Mihajlo 73
Doherty, Jim 87
Dooney, Michael 17
Dos Santos, Mark 41
Dular, Picasso 137
Duncan, David Allan 92
Dunn, Ben 64
Duursema, Jan 25
Edwards, Don 64
Eltaeb, Gabe 47
Emdin, Anton 29
Evangelista, Gabriel 133
Farago, Andrew 124
Farfan, Jorge 110
Felizmenio, Aaron 76
Ferdinand, Ron 86
Fields, Gary 152
Fischer, Shane 87
Fleecs, Tony 124
Fowler, Tom 31, 62
Francesco 47
Franco 76
Freundt, Victor 29
Frye, Chad 30
Furuichi, Audra 140
Gant, George 106
Garcia, José 144
Genen, Andy 92
Gibbons, Dave 134
Gladden, Stephanie 123
Glasheen, Kate 72
Goldberg, Stan 156
Golden, Michael 43
Gom 112
Gordon, Steven E. 95
Goto, Ray 117
Green, Josh 71
Green, Sanford 34
Gretzky, Gaz 103
Groening, Matt 100
Guarnido, Juanjo 143
Guerra, Pia 102
Guilhaumond, Greg Lofe
Gulacy, Paul 131
Ha, Gene 118
Hallett, Scott 126
Hama, Larry 111
Hanson, Travis 132
Hardman, Gabriel 89
Hembeck, Fred 99
Henson, Eric 13
Hernandez, Gilbert 101
Ho, Jason 106
Hughes, Adam 78
Hugonnard-Bert, Julien 114
Hutchison, Megan 65
Jantze, Michael 160
Jew, Anson 64
Jew, Benton 26
Johnson, Dave 57
Jones, Nat 50
Jorge, Miguel 58
Kazaleh, Mike 117
Kean Soo 138
Keane, Jeff 86
Kibuishi, Kazu 20
Kim, Eric 38
Kimble, Jason 152
Kunkel, Mike 117
Lash, Batton 156
Law, Marvin 52
Leialoha, Steve 88
Lemire, Jeff 119
Leone, Mauricio 65
Levens, Megan 58
Linsner, Joseph Michael 147
Little, Troy 154
Lovett, Nate 44
Lu, Jerome 152
Luiz, Flavio 124
Luth, Tom 107
Luzniak, Greg 122
Macan, Darko 85
Mack, David 107
Maleev, Alex 82
Mandrake, Tom 10
Mariano, Mark 41
Marks, Jonathan 109
Martin, Oscar 102
Martinez, Paul Roman 107
Masterman, Adam 13
Mathias, Don 89
Matsumura, Huwj 152
McCrea, John 108
McNeil, Carla Speed 75
Menyz, Marcio 120
Mignola, Mike 148
Miki, Danny 22
Mommaerts, Robb 69
Montes, Dave 76
Moody, Katie 115
Moon, Fábio 116
Morrison, Bill 99
Morse, C. Scott 153
Muller, Eric 9, 38
Murase, Sho 138
Nasir, Dzulfeqar 12
Nauk, Todd 21
Nelson, Matt 44
Nguyen, Dustin 70
Nido, Julien 113, 129
Nixey, Troy 159
Norton, Mike 52
Nunez, Eddie 63
O’Barr, James 122
O’Toole, Darrin 29
Oeming, Michael Avon 16
Olivia 79 Ordway, Jerry 127
Panganiban, Wil 23
Panosian, Dan 33
Parsons, Daniel 97
Parton, Bradd 75
Pau 39
Peterson, David 151
Petz, Matthew 40
Pizzari, Luca 28
Pleger, Shelley 87
Potts, Carl 153
Powell, Eric 61
Presley, Pat 157
Procopio, Ruben 95
Quang, Phuong Mai Bui 39
Queen, Randy 102
R Squared Studio 102
Rader, Brad 52
Rafide, Guilherme 122
Renaud, Paul 59
Richmond, Tom 86
Riggs, Robin 113
Rivera, Paulo 68
Robertson, Darick 35
Rodriguez, Tone 6, 109
Romero, Leonardo 55
Rooth, Michael 71
Rousseau, Craig 93
Roux, Stéphane 53
Rozum, John 21
Salas, Ron 74
Sale, Tim 60
Samnee, Chris 67
Sanjulian 155
Scalf, Chris 75
Scullin, Patrick 153
Seeley, Tim 138
Sharp, Liam 143
Shaw!, Scott 97
Sheridan, Chris 93
Shinn, Tim 37
Sienkiewicz, Bill 130
Silver, Stephen 132
Simonson, Walter 104
Sison, Josef 21
Slama, Rudy 135
Smith, Cory 109
Smith, Jeff 94
Smith, Paul M. 36
Smith, Uko 97
Sneyd, Doug 83
Sohn, Alison 111
Stambaugh, Doug 24
Staton, Joe 87
Steacy, Ken 115
Stegbauer, Mark 110
Stewart, Cameron 11
Stout, William 105
Tamura, Breno 46
TenNapel, Doug 63
Texeira, Mark 41
Thibodeau, Robb 44
Thomasi, Elton 47
Thompson, Craig 56
Tirri, Chris 30
Tuazon, Noel 157
Tucci, Billy 49
Vasquez, Mike 135
Velásquez, Salvador 135
Wagner, Matt 66
West, Scott 121
Whalen, K R 114
Wheatley, Doug 14
White, Shane 18
Wolstenholme, Ben 24
Wright, Ken 115
Wu, Joseph 156
Wyatt, Steve 99
Yang, Gene 47
Yeagle, Dean 38
Yeh, Phil 157
Young, Skottie 126
Zero 92