Mortal Kombat's ultra-violent, R-rated fatalities, ranked

There were a lot of reasons to be excited about the much-anticipated Mortal Kombat film. For one thing, it had been years since we'd seen one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time get the big-screen treatment, and fans were eager for an update. For another, it's a chance to see a diverse cast of actors embody fan-favorite characters in new ways. Then there's the vast mythology of the games and the many ways in which the film has the chance to grow it.

But come on, as enticing as all of that stuff is, a lot of viewers really just came for the fatalities.

As any kid who's ever stayed up late with a SEGA Genesis will tell you, learning the ins and outs of each and every fighter's fatalities is one of the highlights of the Mortal Kombat experience, and the new film promised to do that feeling justice with the help of an R rating and 2021 visual effects. We were promised plenty of fatalities, and we definitely got them, but which ones were flawless and which ones were a little lacking? We're here to break it down. These are the fatalities of the 2021 Mortal Kombat film, ranked worst to best.

Note: In the games, a fatality requires some very specific circumstances, but for ease of discussion here we're calling a "fatality" basically any time one major player kills another major player in the film. Also, it should probably go without saying that there are SPOILERS here, so proceed with caution.