Sub-Zero trains to avenge his brother in exclusive clip from 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms'

The Earthrealm may have won its last Mortal Kombat tournament and earned itself a little more time before it needed to be defended again, but it seems like that's soon going to come to an end in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

The animated feature film — which hits Digital and Blu-ray on Aug. 31 — takes place a few months after last year's release, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and sees Shao Kahn and his forces descend upon the Earthrealm once again. This pushes Raiden and his team of fighters to travel to Outworld and enter into Mortal Kombat one last time, after which the victor will determine the fate of all the realms.

But while Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and the rest are doing their best to take on the forces threatening Earthrealm, a few other warriors are off on their own individual journeys. One such figure is none other than Kuai Liang, who fans will recognise as one of the two people to hold the mantle of "Sub-Zero." And as you can see in the exclusive clip (below) Kuai Liang is doing whatever it takes so he can avenge his brother Bi-Han's death, even if that means sparring against the cyborg ninja Smoke.

"Kuai Liang is the longest-running Sub-Zero," Producer Rick Morales (Young Justice) tells SYFY WIRE. "So I felt it was important to have this interaction, to show that he's still grieving over the loss of his brother. But also [to show] that he's not a bad guy. [And that] Smoke's not a bad guy. They're not evil. They have some sense of honor. So it's showing the mantle being passed down to him, and that he's the new Sub-Zero."

Of course, this new development doesn't just further Kuai Liang's story (and quest for justice), it will also impact Scorpion, the man responsible for killing Bi-Han, having mistaken him for the person who killed his entire family and his clan.

"Sub-Zero had nothing to do with anything that happened to his people," says Morales of Scorpion's journey in Battle of the Realms. "So in this film, you get to see Scorpion dealing with that, and also Kuai Liang. For people that know the games, they know what that conflict is. Basically, [Scorpion and Kuai Liang's] relationship gets developed in this."

But even finding Scorpion might prove to be tricky as he will be on a quest of his own as he works to find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being, a force of power so deadly that the Elder Gods split it up into pieces so it wouldn't threaten the very existence of all the realms.

And while the clip may not show it, Matthew Mercer (Critical Role) will be voicing Smoke in the film, as well as the character of Stryker, another one of Earthrealm's defenders, chosen by Raiden himself.

"Matt was great and he had probably one of the best reactions to a death when he came in to do ADR that I've ever, ever seen," says Morales. "Luckily we were rolling, when he did react. And if you listen closely it's in the film. And at that particular moment, it's gold."

Mortal Kombat Legend: Battle of the Realms arrives on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on Aug. 31, 2021.