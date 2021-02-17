New 'Mortal Kombat' drops a slew of fatality teasing motion posters ahead of trailer premiere

The tournament to end all tournaments is just on the horizon. Ahead of the trailer premiere for its new Mortal Kombat film tomorrow, Warner Bros. dropped 11 kickass motion posters that introduce the roster of central players. Among the core cast of characters is Scorpion, a classic avatar from the games who is played in live-action by Hiroyuki Sanada. His ember-filled key art was debuted by SYFY WIRE and a few other select media outlets.

Executive produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman), Mortal Kombat, which releases in mid-April, was directed by relative newcomer Simon McQuoid. Its screenplay was penned by the duo of Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). The movie's narrative kicks off in feudal Japan before jumping to the present where a washed-up MMA fighter named Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan, he's not from the games) finds himself participating in an extra-dimensional tournament with incredibly high stakes.

"I've been playing the game since I was a kid," Tan said in January. "For lack of a better way to describe it, you don't want to mess it up because it's so iconic. You want to bring something new to the table that people haven't seen before, but at the same time, really respect and pay homage to these legendary worlds that were already created."

Chin Han ("Shang Tsung"), Joe Taslim ("Bi-Han/Sub-Zero"), Hiroyuki Sanada ("Hanzo Hasashi"), Mehcad Brooks ("Major Jackson 'Jax' Briggs"), Jessica McNamee ("Sonya Blade"), Tadanobu Asano ("Lord Raiden"), Ludi Lin ("Liu Kang"), "Max Huang ("Kung Lao"), and Josh Lawson ("Kano") co-star.

Check out all the motion posters below:

​​​​

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, April 16. The first trailer debuts tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 18) at 12:00pm EST.