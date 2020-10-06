WIRE Buzz: 'Mortal' trailer fires up a new superhero; The Witcher reveals Ciri's training; Lost Ollie comes to Netflix

Writer/director André Øvredal isn't resting on his Guillermo del Toro-approved Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark laurels: He's got even more freaky weirdness heading to genre fans with his new film Mortal.

The film, about an American in Norway who may or may not be a very angry god — he's got the powers for it at least — looks to raise some absolute hell in its first trailer.

Check it out:

Video of Mortal Official Trailer (2020)

Starring Nat Wolff, Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, Per Egil Aske, Priyanka Bose, Mortal certainly poses strange and deadly questions about this touristy stranger who can kill with a touch. But he burned up a desk, so what's a psychologist to do but believe? It seems like a fun episode of The X-Files with an added CGI boost.

Øvredal will also be helming a second Scary Stories film with writers Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman in the future. In the meantime, Mortal hits select theaters, On Demand, and Digital on Nov. 6, then hops onto Blu-Ray on Nov. 10.

Next, Netflix's The Witcher has dropped some new photos of its second season of monster-slaying, but they're not of Henry Cavill's Geralt this time around. Instead, they're of his ward: Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Back at the snowy Kaer Morhen, Geralt's home, she's beginning the training that takes her from damsel in distress to sword-swinging, spell-slinging badass in her own right.

Now we've got images of Allan decked out in battle garb and reaching for a sword. Awesome.

Take a look:

With Ciri grappling with her mysterious magical abilities and Geralt being gruff and silent as usual, expect the second season to offer more fun odd-couple action between the surrogate father-daughter duo. Fans should stay tuned for more set pics in the future, as Netflix has promised the next reveals will be of Season 2's take on Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

The Witcher returns to Netflix in 2021.

Finally, two award-winning animators are tackling a beloved children's book for Netflix.

Variety reports that William Joyce's book Ollie’s Odyssey is getting a four-episode series called Lost Ollie from Coraline's Shannon Tindle (who created the series) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse helmer Peter Ramsey (who will direct it). The story is a Brave Little Toaster and Toy Story-esque affair about a lost toy searching for the boy that lost him.

This series — which has been in the works for four years — will be the second Joyce adaptation from Ramsey, who also turned The Guardians of Childhood into Rise of the Guardians.

“I love this show because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on," notes Netflix director of young adult and family series Teddy Biaselli, per Variety.

No timeline for the series has yet been set.