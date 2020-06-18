Movie toys are king and you can have a chitchat with Deadpool's head

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So make even more space on your shelves, my toy collecting friends, and dive back into that toy box. Your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist is going to take you for a ride into the Collector's Lair. It's a magical realm where, mystically, your dollars turn into articulated plastic and collectible candy!

And today, we are going to be looking at some bodacious movie toys. Starting off with the legendary Marvel King of Snark...

Credit: Hasbro

THE MERC WITH (ONLY) A MOUTH

The Marvel Legends Deadpool Head is a premium, electronic, interactive, app-enhanced collectible with over 600 SFX and phrases, multiple sensors, and motors for expressive movement.

According to Hasbro, you can "download the free app, set Deadpool up to play pranks, insult your friends and loved ones, or wake you up every morning... maybe even on time!" The recommended age group for this collector's item is 18+, so you know you're going to hear some choice phrases spilling from Deadpool's mouth!

This incredible prop item costs $99.99, ships September 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Bandai

I AM IRON MAN

From Marvel's bad boy to Marvel's... rich boy? Our buddies over at Bandai are introducing an "Iron Man but not Iron Man" Birth of Iron Man Tony Stark figure. It recreates Tony from when he introduces the Jericho missile to when he begins building Iron Man Mark 1 in the cave with determination.

Set up your heroic display of the Birth of Iron Man by combining it with Iron Man Mark 1 (sold separately). He stands 6 inches tall, costs $124.99, ships November 2020, and can be preordered today.

Credit: Hasbro

'YOU ARE PROTECTED'

While not exactly an official Star Wars "movie toy," any toy from The Mandalorian has captured our hearts. Last year, Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series IG-11 was a Best Buy exclusive. It sold out and that was that.

However, fans are getting another chance to own this incredible toy. I personally own it and I'm completely in love with it. It also stands taller than the average Black Series figures, which is awesome. It makes sense for the scale, but you never know when you will be gipped for your inches.

Black Series IG-11 comes with two accessories, costs $22.99, will ship October 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

IT'S A BIRD! IT'S A PLANE! IT'S...

... It's Superman 78! Mezco Toyz is showing off its newest addition to the One:12 Collective. Other than the wooden smiling face that comes with the 6.3-inch figure, I think this one is pretty good looking!

Via Mezco Toyz, "The One:12 Collective Superman 1978 Edition is outfitted in his iconic suit from the film, which proudly displays the ‘House of El' family crest and features a cape with an integrated posing wire. Two head portraits are included depicting Christopher Reeves portrayal of Superman. The Last Son of Krypton comes complete with a Fortress of Solitude base that features a light-up function which can be activated by specific placement of the included Kryptonian crystals, or via an on/off switch."

Superman 78 costs $169.99 (premium, dude, premium!) ships November 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: NECA

'ALRIGHTY THEN!'

"Excuse me, sir! Do you have a mint? Perhaps some binaca?"

Don't get me started; I can go on for hours with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective quotes. And today, this movie classic is getting a cartoon makeover from our friends over at NECA!

One thing I cannot quote, admittedly, is the '90s Ace Ventura cartoon. Which is what we are tapping into with the Toony Classics line. (I would do anything for NECA to give me a set of Toon Wolf the cartoon action figures.)

But back to Ace — standing atop an alligator, Ace is approximately 6 inches tall and comes with a gaggle of animal companions. The figure comes in blister card packaging. Ace Ventura costs $19.99, ships October 2020, and can be preordered today.

Credit: Kotobukiya

*CHAINSAW NOISES*

It's time to get super spooky, my toy collecting friends. Japanese toymaker Kotobukiya is adding another horror icon to its Bishoujo statue line! Leatherface, from the horror classic Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is reimagined as a pretty girl, but don't call her cute!

As an added bonus, she includes a removable human skin mask accessory so you can display her in all her demented glory! Kotobukiya hasn't announced any pricing or preorder information yet, but keep your eye on your favorite collectibles online store (or ask your local comic book store!) for details on how to snag one of these!

Credit: Super7

GET BARBARIAN PUMPED

Super7 announces an addition to the Conan the Barbarian ULTIMATES! series with this Iconic Movie Pose figure! This fully poseable action figure is highly articulated and stands 7 inches tall.

Super7 is "charging out of the 1982 cinematic juggernaut is the great warrior hero Conan in his iconic pose from the movie!" Conan The Barbarian – Iconic Pose will come with two interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands for iconic sword training pose, new pants, two interchangeable necklaces, and The Atlantean Sword.

Conan The Barbarian ULTIMATES! is a 7-inch tall, highly articulated, and fully poseable action figure. It will come packaged in a deluxe slip case-style box. The pre-order window for these 7-inch figures opens on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at preorder.super7.com and will close on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Credit: 1000toys

YO JOE!

We're nearing the end, my toy loving friends, but we have two pieces of awesome G.I. Joe toy news before we wrap.

Back in 2016, 1000toys in Japan released a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figure: a 1/6 scale Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow from G.I. Joe. We were convinced that because of its limited release from a Japanese toymaker, we would never see these pieces again. One and done and that's it.

Now, we can happily eat our words because both of these figures are available for purchase.

Available for preorder now from BigBadToyStore are the 1000toys TOA Heavy Industries 1/6 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. If you have never seen one of 1000toys/Sentinel's Synthetic Human bodies, you will be blown away by the articulation. No part of the body is left untouched, up to and including the neck.

G.I. Joe fans, take advantage of the fact that these toys are available again! Each one costs $239.99 and ships November 2020. You can order Snake Eyes here, and you can order Storm Shadow here.

Credit: Hasbro

And last but not least, the most exciting G.I. Joe announcement of the week: Classified Series Cobra Commander is on the way!

But the story is even more layered than that, as a special light blue exclusive drop version will come out on an app called NTWRK first. The Dark Cobra Commander (picture left) is the regular release that due later this year. This would be the Hasbro Pulse, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth (etc.) online sales and retail locations by Christmas. The dark blue version has Black straps and a silver pistol. It is more of a realistic tone compared to the other Classified Series that have been released so far. Our guess is the light blue NTWRK exclusive is probably a canceled San Diego Comic-Con toy.

To get this light blue version of Cobra Commander, you need to have the app downloaded on your phone and attach a credit card so you're ready to order as soon as the June 18, 5 p.m. PT drop happens. This means also signing up with alerts on the app and enable push notifications just to be safe — use that Collector Sniping Prowess!

This figure will cost $22.99 each and ship in September 2020.