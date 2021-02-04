Season 3 of Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes cruising toward March debut on Peacock

Beep! Beep! [Ritchie] Make way, people. Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes is about to pull into its permanent parking space on Peacock.

The third and final season of the Stephen King adaptation will officially premiere on NBC's streaming service Thursday, March 4. King himself confirmed the news on Twitter this morning. "Good news for those of you who have read and enjoyed the Bill Hodges trilogy, starting with Mr. Mercedes," he wrote, "Peacock is going to drop the 3rd season — the best one, I think — on March 4th. It's based on Finders Keepers. Watch for Bruce Dern! He's great!"

Dern, a two-time Oscar nominee, plays the role of John Rothstein, a celebrated author who turns up murdered. Unpublished novels — manuscripts worth millions of dollars — are stolen from his home, and it's up to Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe), and Jerome Robinson (Jharrel Jerome) to solve the mystery. That's easier said than done because as the trio digs deeper into the case, working with the help of local law enforcement, they discover that while Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), aka the dreaded "Mr. Mercedes," is gone, his presence still looms large.

Breeda Wool, Holland Taylor, Kate Mulgrew, Gabriel Ebert, Maximiliano Hernández, Rarmian Newton, Josh Daugherty, Claire Bronson, Brett Gelman, Glynn Turman, Natalie Paul, Patch Darragh, and Meg Steedle co-star.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 below:

Video of Mr. Mercedes Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock

Developed by David E. Kelley (writer of Ally McBeal and Lake Placid), Mr. Mercedes was directed by Jack Bender (Under the Dome, Game of Thrones). Both Kelley and Bender served as producers on Season 3 along with King and Jonathan Shapiro (Boston Legal, The Blacklist).

"I would like people to know that it may be our best season yet," Bender remarked in a 2019 interview. "The new actors who are in the show are superlative. I feel proud, like we’ve pulled off every episode, and yet at the same time, I think this one will not be a disappointment. I think people will love it."

The show's first two seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.