From conspiracies to eulogies, Twitter is going nuts over the untimely death of Mr. Peanut

Now that Mr. Peanut is dead, Twitter is remembering the famous Planters mascot with a slew of eulogies, conspiracy theories, and jokes. Laughter is, after all, the best medicine during the grieving process.

Did the anthropomorphic legume really die? Was he killed to cover up something sinister? Was the fancy-looking goober hiding dark secrets for the last 104 years? Was his soul sent to the Good Place or the Bad Place? All of these questions and more were explored in tweets over the last 24 hours, but we won't be getting any firm answers until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Even other brands are coming out of their shells to get in on the action, while people with severe nut allergies are most likely breathing a collective sigh of relief. The avatar of their worst fear can no longer hurt them.

Whether you think Mr. Peanut selflessly sacrificed himself to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh or if he was pushed off that low-hanging branch by someone hiding on the grassy knoll, check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the character's passing below... (NSFW warning on a few of these!)