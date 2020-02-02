Mr. Peanut lives! Planters icon resurrected as baby in Super Bowl ad that unites famous brand mascots

As we all expected, Mr. Peanut didn't stay dead for long.

A little over a week after the 104-year-old legume gave his life to save the lives of actor Wesley Snipes and comedian Matt Walsh, Planters brought its iconic mascot back from the grave in a Super Bowl spot about the character's funeral. Snipes presided over the touching burial, which features other famous brand mascots like the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Mr. Clean and the anthropomorphic pitcher of Kool-Aid.

For once, the latter isn't busting through walls and yelling, "OH YEAH!" In fact, it's his silent tear of unbridled emotion (mingled with a little ray of sunshine) that brings Mr. Peanut back to the world of the living as an adorable, wide-eyed toddler. We're waiting to hear back from Planters on when the company will schedule a playdate with Baby Groot and Baby Yoda.

Try not to crack with sadness while watching the ad below:

Video of Tribute | Planters | 2020 Big Game Commercial

Briefly named "The Estate of Mr. Peanut" during the grieving process, the brand's official Twitter account has been joyously renamed to "Baby Nut."

The internet went absolutely nuts when Planters dropped its pre-Big Game teaser on Jan. 22. Some mourned the celebrity Peanut, while others fabricated comedic aspersions that chipped away at the respected shell of his household notoriety. It was later revealed that the massive publicity stunt was inspired by Iron Man's noble sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Following the unfortunate death of Kobe Bryant last Sunday, it was reported that the whole campaign would be put on pause as a show of respect to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. We speculated that Planters might pull its commercial altogether, but that turned out to be untrue.

For our guide to this year's geekiest Super Bowl ads, click here.