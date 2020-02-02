Latest Stories

DW_1206_BB_4114_6309_RT
Tag: Fangrrls
Doctor Who, 'Praxeus': Anyway we're all gonna die
WandaVision
Tag: TV
First look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki arrives in epic Super Bowl ad
Doctor Who "Praxeus"
Tag: TV
How many brains does a Time Lord have? Doctor Who triples-down on Capaldi canon
Minions
Tag: Movies
Steve Carell's Gru rises to power in first gibberish-y trailer for Minions 2
Mr. Peanut Super Bowl
More info i
Credit: Planters
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Mr. Peanut lives! Planters icon resurrected as baby in Super Bowl ad that unites famous brand mascots

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 2, 2020

As we all expected, Mr. Peanut didn't stay dead for long.

A little over a week after the 104-year-old legume gave his life to save the lives of actor Wesley Snipes and comedian Matt Walsh, Planters brought its iconic mascot back from the grave in a Super Bowl spot about the character's funeral. Snipes presided over the touching burial, which features other famous brand mascots like the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Mr. Clean and the anthropomorphic pitcher of Kool-Aid.

For once, the latter isn't busting through walls and yelling, "OH YEAH!" In fact, it's his silent tear of unbridled emotion (mingled with a little ray of sunshine) that brings Mr. Peanut back to the world of the living as an adorable, wide-eyed toddler. We're waiting to hear back from Planters on when the company will schedule a playdate with Baby Groot and Baby Yoda.

Try not to crack with sadness while watching the ad below:

Briefly named "The Estate of Mr. Peanut" during the grieving process, the brand's official Twitter account has been joyously renamed to "Baby Nut."

The internet went absolutely nuts when Planters dropped its pre-Big Game teaser on Jan. 22. Some mourned the celebrity Peanut, while others fabricated comedic aspersions that chipped away at the respected shell of his household notoriety. It was later revealed that the massive publicity stunt was inspired by Iron Man's noble sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Following the unfortunate death of Kobe Bryant last Sunday, it was reported that the whole campaign would be put on pause as a show of respect to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. We speculated that Planters might pull its commercial altogether, but that turned out to be untrue.

For our guide to this year's geekiest Super Bowl ads, click here.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Super Bowl 2020
Tag: Super Bowl
Tag: Mr. Peanut
Tag: Planters
Tag: Wesley Snipes

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker