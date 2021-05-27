Damon Lindelof isn’t resting for long on the critical and fan laurels that burnished HBO’s Watchmen toward multiple awards-season accolades. The Lost co-creator already has a new series lined up at Peacock, and it’s set to take a dramatic deep dive into the tense dividing line between science and the unknown.

Peacock announced today that Lindelof is teaming with Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory veteran Tara Hernandez on Mrs. Davis, a new drama that received a straight-to-series order after multiple platforms vied to land the project. Lindelof and Hernandez will co-write and executive-produce the series, with Hernandez set as showrunner. Mrs. Davis will be produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Details about the show are super-slight, but it sounds uncannily like the kind of genre-swirling sci-fi story that Lindelof fans have come to expect (and clamor for). “Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” the network said in its release, adding that the series order runs for an initial season of 10 episodes. That’s pretty much all we know for now, though Peacock promises to reveal more plot details soon.

“Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic,” Lindelof said in Peacock’s announcement. “I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake,” Hernandez said. "I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

The only other early clues about Mrs. Davis’ overall genre vibe come from Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey and Susan Rovner, Entertainment Content chairman for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division. Dungey described the Lindelof-Hernandez partnership as one that’s “concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable.”

Rovner, meanwhile, said Mrs. Davis is shaping up as “what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock! From Lost to The Leftovers to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out.”

No details yet on a premiere date or casting, so stay tuned for more news to emerge as Mrs. Davis rolls closer to its Peacock debut.