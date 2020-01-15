Oy vey! Rachel Brosnahan's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel infiltrates the MCU in new James Corden sketch

Forget Avengers: Endgame and Crisis on Infinite Earths. The Late Late Show with James Corden just created the most perfect superhero crossover in history by inserting Rachel Brosnahan's Miriam "Midge" Maisel into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You haven't lived until you've seen the main character of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel using Captain America's shield as a tanning implement or trying to play Jewish Geography with Spider-Man.

Playing the uptight and kombucha-slurping director of the project (cleverly entitled "The Marvel's Mrs. Maisel"), Corden even takes hilarious potshots at the overwhelmingly negative reception to Tom Hooper's Cats, which he starred in. When it becomes clear that pitting Midge against beloved comic book heroes isn't the greatest idea in the world, Corden decides to unveil a new brand of gefilte fish-flavored jam he calls "The Marvelous Mrs. Marmalade."

Watch Midge fawn over Thanos's Infinity bling in the video below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan Enters the Marvel Universe

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the hijinks of a Jewish housewife in the late 1950s as she transcends gender expectations to become a stand-up comic—much to the chagrin of her neurotic family. The series was recently renewed for a fourth season by Amazon. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Prime.

While Midge may not mesh well with Marvel properties, she is still very much the hero of her own universe.

"We didn’t want to make a sepia-toned Hallmark card. We wanted her to be a vibrant heroine of today," Sherman-Palladino told Rolling Stone in September of 2018. "And because of that, the issues that she deals with are issues that women deal with: love, marriage, betrayal, family, success in life. How ambitious should I be? How ambitious is attractive? Do I care? Was I meant to be a mother? I’m a mother, what the f*** do I do now? Those issues are issues whether you’re alive today or [in] 1950."

The MCU returns to the big screen on Friday, May 1 with Cate Shortland's Black Widow movie.