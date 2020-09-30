Ms. Marvel casts newcomer Iman Vellani to lead Disney+ original series

Disney+'s live-action Ms. Marvel series has found its Kamala Khan. The comic favorite, a Pakistani-American Jersey teen who can alter her shape and size, recently led the high-profile Avengers video game. Now she's coming to the screen for the first time in a role that Marvel boss Kevin Feige has noted will cross over into the MCU films.

According to Deadline, newcomer Iman Vellani will take up the mantle for the Bisha K. Ali-written series. Vellani was part of the Toronto International Film Festival's Next Wave Committee last year, working to highlight films important to young people.

"We want stories from different genders and different countries and different people," said Vellani at the time. "I think that's really important because then people are going to understand each other. Even if they can't relate to it, you learn from it … Our big goal is to just help people understand other perspectives."

This casting news breaks a week after the streamer announced its directorial talent for the show, which will include the likes of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. Kamala Khan was created by Marvel editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. While she's appeared in plenty of games, comics, and even animated TV, this will be the first time she breaks into live action.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere in 2021.