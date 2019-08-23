Latest Stories

Barbara Eden
Tag: Fangrrls
Barbara Eden's career as a genre queen
Michael Dorn Worf Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
Michael Dorn says his Worf show would 'fit so well' into new Star Trek universe
Kit Harington
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the Day: Game of Thrones' Kit Harington headed to the MCU
Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, Marvel Comics
Tag: TV
Kamala Khan is coming to Disney+ in a Ms. Marvel TV show
Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, Marvel Comics
More info i
Credit: Marvel Comics
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Kamala Khan is coming to Disney+ in a Ms. Marvel TV show

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Aug 23, 2019

Fans of Kamala Khan rejoice! It looks like the fan favorite character is finally joining the live-action world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is developing a streaming series based on Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, for Disney+. They report that Bisha K. Ali has been hired as showrunner and writer, who is currently represented in streaming as a writer on Hulu's new version of Four Weddings and a Funeral

THR points out that Marvel had no comment, and that the show may be announced during the Disney+ panel at D23. 

More Kamala Khan

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
Gaming: Death Stranding plot finally revealed; Skywalker rises in Star Wars Battlefront II; more
captain marvel hero
Brie Larson wants Ms. Marvel to show up in Captain Marvel 2
Feb 15, 2019

The name "Ms. Marvel" has been around since 1976, with Carol Danvers using the title. Ever since she got a promotion and became Captain Marvel in 2012, Kamala Khan, the first lead Muslim character in a comic, has taken it on. Khan lives in New Jersey with her religious family, and her powers are of of the shape-shifting variety. If she wants to make her fist insanely large for punching, for example, she can. 

There is no news yet as to when the show will premiere, and there's no confirmation that the show will indeed tie into the MCU. Every other Marvel show that will appear on the new streamer will tie in, however, so the chances are good. 

Welcome to the world of live-action, Kamala Khan, and hopefully welcome to the MCU as well. We've been waiting for you. Here's hoping the rest of D23 will bring some more solid intel on her live action debut.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Kamala Khan
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Ms. Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: