Kamala Khan is coming to Disney+ in a Ms. Marvel TV show

Fans of Kamala Khan rejoice! It looks like the fan favorite character is finally joining the live-action world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is developing a streaming series based on Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, for Disney+. They report that Bisha K. Ali has been hired as showrunner and writer, who is currently represented in streaming as a writer on Hulu's new version of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

THR points out that Marvel had no comment, and that the show may be announced during the Disney+ panel at D23.

The name "Ms. Marvel" has been around since 1976, with Carol Danvers using the title. Ever since she got a promotion and became Captain Marvel in 2012, Kamala Khan, the first lead Muslim character in a comic, has taken it on. Khan lives in New Jersey with her religious family, and her powers are of of the shape-shifting variety. If she wants to make her fist insanely large for punching, for example, she can.

There is no news yet as to when the show will premiere, and there's no confirmation that the show will indeed tie into the MCU. Every other Marvel show that will appear on the new streamer will tie in, however, so the chances are good.

Welcome to the world of live-action, Kamala Khan, and hopefully welcome to the MCU as well. We've been waiting for you. Here's hoping the rest of D23 will bring some more solid intel on her live action debut.