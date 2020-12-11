Embiggen! Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ drops sizzle reel with first footage

Comic book fans can get their first look at newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Kahn in the first footage from the Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ in the near future. Getting to see the exact moment when Vellani found out she locked down the role during a Zoom call with Kevin Feige & Co. is absolutely priceless.

While this sneak peek doesn't give us a look at the hero's "Embiggen" powers, it does feature some early, day-in-the-life footage, as well as a few testimonials about the impact the character has had since her creation in 2013.

Showrunner/executive producer Bisha K. Ali describes Khan as "a new kind of superhero, but at the core of all of it, her story is so universal." She adds: "I never thought a young teenager of color — specifically a Pakistani — in a comic book. Are you kidding?!"

"When Ms. Marvel first came out, we had such an incredible reaction," says Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

"It was so incredibly popular because everybody could see themselves in her," adds supervising producer Jenna Berger.

Watch now:

Video of Sizzle | Ms. Marvel | Disney+

Marvel Studios dropped the above video Thursday night during a special Disney investors call that yielded a metric ton of announcements, trailers, and first looks. Teasers for Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and What If...? were all published within the span of a few hours.

Ms. Marvel is slated to premiere on Disney+ in late 2021. In addition, Kamala Khan will make her big screen debut in Captain Marvel 2. Candyman director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which also stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Teynoah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau. Originally scheduled for summer 2022, the movie is now on course to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.