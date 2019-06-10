Mindy Kaling says Ms. Marvel remains a hot topic at Marvel: ‘I would help in any way’

Marvel continues to promise more diversity in its film offerings after finally releasing a female-fronted superhero movie for the first time earlier this year, which means superheroes that aren’t just straight white men are in a prime position for adaptation. None of the potential MCU additions may be more recently beloved than Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A character whose 2014 reintroduction as a shapeshifting Pakistani-American spiked her popularity, Ms. Marvel’s position as a possible MCU hero already attracted plenty of interest last year — and according to one of the creatives pushing for the character, internal discussions are still happening.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said there are definitely plans for bringing the character into the film canon. Brie Larson said earlier this year that she wishes Ms. Marvel would show up in the Captain Marvel sequel. But neither was the first time a high-profile player stumped for the character’s adaptation. Back in May of 2018, Mindy Kaling and Riz Ahmed volunteered to write a Ms. Marvel movie. It ended up with a few Marvel comics pros getting involved:

This seems to have led to Kaling’s continued relationship with Marvel about the project, according to an new interview with MTV News.

Take a look:

"I think the people I've spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character, and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way,” Kaling said, “because I truly love her. But they seemed really interested, and I think they will probably do something."

Khan was already in the animated Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors film, but who’s to say the leap to live-action isn’t in the future? Especially with all the new avenues for content that Disney is paving.

"Now that there's this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that,” Kaling said, “but I think they understand how much there is... the excitement, you know. Riz [Ahmed], me, every different Desi actor was very excited."

And as for all those actors, who should play Khan? Well, as much as she loves the stars around her, Kaling’s vote is for an “unknown.”

If Marvel is still hotly debating what to do with Ms. Marvel, that means that anything live-action will still be a way off — but certainly not out of the running yet. And as for animation or even a new comic project... well, if Marvel wants to keep the hype train rolling for the character, it makes sense to push out new stories for her. Who would you want to build a Ms. Marvel movie?