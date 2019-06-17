Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and Captain Marvel win big at MTV Awards

The box office phenomenon Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie during tonight's broadcast of the 28th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards. While a likely favorite, the three-hour MCU installment had some stiff competition going up against Jordan Peele's Us and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Endgame also took home two more iconic wins. One for Josh Brolin's portrayal of The Mad Titan earned the Best Villain award, and another for Robert Downey Jr., who won Best Hero as Iron Man.

Despite being nominated four different times, Game of Thrones only took home one trophy, for Best Show, and all before the awards show even formally got going.

Elisabeth Moss's portrayal of June Osborne on The Handmaid's Tale won Best Performance on a Show, which happened to be a category of all-female nominees. Other contenders included Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones and Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. True to her character, Moss ended her speech by telling the audience, "Don't let the bastards grind you down."

One of the more surprising wins went to Marvel Studio's Captain Marvel, which took home Best Fight for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers taking down Gemma Chan's Minn-Erva. Not because it wasn't a great fight scene, but because it contended against Arya Stark taking down the Night King on Game of Thrones and Captain America going toe-to-toe with Thanos in Endgame.

While accepting the award, Larson brought up trainers and stunt doubles Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett, who she called "the living embodiment of Captain Marvel."

One of the night's more emotional moments came from Sandra Bullock, who won Most Frightened Performance for Bird Box. While on stage, the actress said the film was an allegory for motherhood — joking that it was no accident it ended up a horror movie.

Also worth noting that our soon-to-be He-Man, Noah Centineo, also won big tonight. He took home Breakout Performance for his work in To All the Boys I've Loved Before as well as shared one-half of the Best Kiss award with co-star Lana Condor. Though he complained about how heavy the statue was, it did look like he was prepping for his role as The Most Powerful Man in the Universe.

That's it for this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards. Head to MTV for the complete list of winners, then let us know in the comments if you're happy with who walked away with the Golden Popcorn.