Ricky Whittle in American Gods
American Gods Season 2 gets mixed reception from fans after long-awaited return
A close-up of the reddish splotch in the globular cluster NGC 1898. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA
The imperfect perfection of the star cluster NGC 1898
Star Wars Resistance Episode 21 Hux
'No Escape Part I' hits us where it hurts on this week's Star Wars Resistance
TWD_913_JD_1004_0289_RT
The Walking Dead: Daryl versus Beta in a fight you didn't know you needed
xfiles-i-want-to-believe-promoshoot.jpg

Mulder and Scully (and Joel McHale?!) are back in first pics from The X-Files revival

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 25, 2015

Aside from one tantalizing behind-the-scenes shot, we’ve been starved for Mulder and Scully sightings from Fox’s upcoming revival series. Good news, X-Files fans: It’s feasting time.

Entertainment Weekly has released a smattering of new shots from behind the scenes of the six-episode miniseries return, showing off returning stars David Duchovny (Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Scully). Along with the agents we know and love, we also get our first look at Community alum Joel McHale as a conservative talk show host and The Americans' Annet Mahendru as a potential alien abductee.

As expected, Scully is looking sharp and ready for action. Mulder, on the other hand, is a bit on the disheveled side. It’ll be interesting to see exactly where the two characters are life-wise and career-wise once the new season picks up. McHale looks like, well … Joel McHale, but we’re interested to see how he fits into everything. Mahendru has shown off some killer acting chops on The Americans, and she looks to be an intriguing addition here.

The new season of The X-Files premieres Jan. 24, 2016, on Fox.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

PH0B5ACL52pz32_1_l.jpg
PH2dS9OuUUxj63_1_l.jpg
PHBpn7aWqvrDEI_1_l.jpg
PHc3RMPRnxoMgg_1_l.jpg
PHEuRFDG9yAGIK_1_l.jpg
PHkC4LUAVUVzpk_1_l.jpg
PHoLnkyccWKAso_1_l.jpg
PHyNoKyiludgBF_1_l.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
