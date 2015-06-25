Mulder and Scully (and Joel McHale?!) are back in first pics from The X-Files revival

Aside from one tantalizing behind-the-scenes shot, we’ve been starved for Mulder and Scully sightings from Fox’s upcoming revival series. Good news, X-Files fans: It’s feasting time.

Entertainment Weekly has released a smattering of new shots from behind the scenes of the six-episode miniseries return, showing off returning stars David Duchovny (Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Scully). Along with the agents we know and love, we also get our first look at Community alum Joel McHale as a conservative talk show host and The Americans' Annet Mahendru as a potential alien abductee.

As expected, Scully is looking sharp and ready for action. Mulder, on the other hand, is a bit on the disheveled side. It’ll be interesting to see exactly where the two characters are life-wise and career-wise once the new season picks up. McHale looks like, well … Joel McHale, but we’re interested to see how he fits into everything. Mahendru has shown off some killer acting chops on The Americans, and she looks to be an intriguing addition here.

The new season of The X-Files premieres Jan. 24, 2016, on Fox.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)