Mummy murder cold case shrouded in mystery for 2,600 years has finally been solved

In a glass case at the Ulster Museum of Belfast lies the mummified body of a woman whose cause of death had been undetermined since she passed to the afterlife. She had been keeping a grisly secret.

Not all of Takabuti’s secrets emerged when she was first unwrapped in 1835. There were no signs of illness, and there also seemed to be no signs of anything else. Now Egyptologist Rosalie David and her team of researchers, who previously studied Takabuti through the eye of a CT scanner but were still unable to find out how she died when she was only in her late 20s, have finally revealed that she had come to a horrific end — and it could have been an enemy attack or even a betrayal from her own people.

“It is somewhat comforting to know that Takabuti’s death — though violent — was quick and she probably didn’t suffer for long,” David said in a press release. “But Ancient Egyptians often survived until middle age, so the tragedy of her death at such a young age is stark.”

When David and her team first performed an autopsy on the 25th Dynasty mummy, they were taken aback by how impeccably she had been preserved. Her features were remarkably lifelike and her hair was an anomaly. Most Egyptians shaved their heads to avoid lice and, if they wanted, wore wigs, some of which were really elaborate. Tabakuti was an exception. Her hair had been freshly cut and curled before she was laid to rest. An Egyptian precursor to hair gel had even been used to set it. This suggests that her hair was something of great importance to her, and a cross-section of it revealed something unexpected.

Takabuti's sarcophagus and mummy at the Ulster Museum in Belfast. Credit: Peter Morrison/PA Images/Getty Images

It turned out that a hair analysis revealed Takabuti as having been of African, European and Asian ancestry. This has caused controversy among scientists. When geneticist Konstantina Drosou looked further into Takabuti’s genes by extracting and analyzing her ancient DNA last year, it was still intact enough to show that the mitochondrial DNA (mDNA) she inherited from her mother showed that she belonged to the rare H4a1 halplogroup. This haplogroup has never been found in an ancient Egyptian individual before.

“[This] is of great importance for archaeological sciences, since a predominantly European haplogroup has been identified in an Egyptian individual in Southern Egypt, prior to the Roman and Greek influx,” Drosou said in her study, which was published in Scientific Reports.

When it came to Takabuti’s mysterious death, there was more evidence to speak for someone who can no longer speak for herself. The first scans of her mummy made it possible to reconstruct her face, which showed European traits associated with H4a1, but could not see into how she lost her life. Later investigations went deeper and showed that she had been stabbed from behind, but the weapon was mistakenly thought to be a knife. The most recent exam has determined the weapon was probably an axe that could have been used by one of the Assyrian invaders who were swarming Egypt at the time.

What is especially shocking here is that it might have not been an Assyrian who murdered Takabuti. Because both Egyptian and Assyrian soldiers used the same kind of axe, she might have faced betrayal at the hands of one of her own people. No matter who the perpetrator was, they wielded the axe from behind and drove it into Takabuti’s ribs, which must have killed her almost instantly.

“Because we have been able to identify the shape of the wound and the angle of entry of the murder weapon, we think an axe was probably responsible,” David said. “It is, however difficult to be absolutely definitive because the morphology of the wound has been significantly distorted.”

There were some things Thomas Greg, who purchased Takabuti’s mummy from the dusty streets of an Egyptian market, and and leading Egyptologist Edward Hincks got right. Hieroglyphs on Takabuti’s sarcophagus whispered that she grew up as the daughter of a priest of Amun. Priests were among the upper echelon of Egyptian society back then, and many were just below royals in prestige. It should then have been no surprise that she would be eventually be the lady of a substantial househould, which probably included servants and other help, which only the wealthy could afford. Another thing that came with riches was mummification.

Video of Takabuti, The Ulster Museum Egyptian Mummy (2009)

Ancient Egyptians believed that the soul needed the body to reawaken in the afterlife. The more money someone could contribute to their afterlife, the more meticulously they were embalmed. This explains the effort put in to cover Takabuti’s wound as much as possible with resins and packing the area with linens, much like the brutally murdered pharaoh Seqenenre Taa II. Her heart was removed, embalmed and then put back in her chest, because the heart was thought to be the epicenter of the soul that would be weighed and judged in the underworld.

The scientists who reconstructed her face noticed it was overcast with a shadow of sadness, and that might have reflected the tragedy of her last moments. Though Takabuti’s death was a nightmare that happened in her final waking moments, the years of hypothesizing and investigation that went into finding out everything about her possible were not only about how she died. They were about how she lived.

Wherever Takabuti is among her gods, a smile may finally be dancing across her lips.