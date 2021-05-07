The Muppets scare up their first-ever Halloween special with 'Haunted Mansion' coming to Disney+ this fall

Boo! It's not easy being green, but it's also not easy being chalk-white once you've been scared half to death. The Muppets are finally going where they've never gone before: a Halloween special.

To ring in Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products' "Halfway to Halloween" campaign, the Mouse House dropped a short teaser for Muppets Haunted Mansion, which arrives on Disney+ sometime this fall. The comedic announcement, made by Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn, was short on details, but the official release promises "a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together."

In terms of story, the plot revolves around Gonzo being challenged to spend one night in the scariest place on Earth: Disney's Haunted Mansion. The iconic theme park ride, which has been in operation since the late 1960s, was the subject of a film adaptation starring Eddie Murphy in 2003. A big screen reboot is currently in the works with Dear White People director, Justin Simien.

Watch the shocking (and we mean that quite literally) Muppets announcement below:

Video of Announcement | Muppets Haunted Mansion | Disney+

The good news if you won't have to wait five months to get the heebie jeebies from the Muppets crew.

The nefarious Uncle Deadly has been tapped to host Disney Parks' first interactive YouTube experience, which takes fans on a self-guided tour of Disney's most terrifying attractions around the world. You'll pay visits to the Haunted Mansion (Walt Disney World and Disneyland), Mystic Manor (Hong Kong Disney Resort ), and Phantom Manor (Disneyland Paris) — all of which reveal "secrets behind the magic and story and gives you the chance to learn about some spine-tingling illusions," teases the description. The tour finishes off with a special look at the aforementioned Halloween special.

Check out the rather "Deadly" teaser now:

Video of A Self-Guided Tour Of The Most Mystifying Attractions Around The World | Disney Parks

Disney+ is currently home to all things Muppet-related (save for the original Muppet Babies cartoon). The property's most recent iteration came in the form of a six-part unscripted series — Muppets Now — which premiered on the streamer last summer. Right now, it's unclear whether the show has been renewed for a second season.

In 2019, the family-friendly platform decided not to move forward with Muppets Live Another Day, a limited follow-up to 1984's The Muppets Take Manhattan from writer and executive producer, Josh Gad. The project, which would have featured original songs from Frozen and WandaVision veterans, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Lopez, was described by Gad as "Muppets by way of Stranger Things." The actor shared a page of the un-produced script last March.

See below for more "Halfway to Halloween" goodies:

TikTok Live Event (May 8th at 10 p.m. EST):

A night full of creepies and crawlies with a behind-the-scenes look at the Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World Resort with appearances from Walt Disney Imagineers, a first look at an all-new Haunted Mansion trend collection and appearances from some of your favorite friends from regions beyond! Today and throughout the weekend, Disney Parks will also be featuring all new content including a spooky transformation into Madame Leota from Garrett Clayton, a sinister secret menu item reveal at Disney Springs, and more.

Even Madame Leota would approve of the hauntingly yummy limited-time treats offered at The Ganachery and Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District. From pumpkin pie milkshakes to creepy cool cookies, Disney Parks has delicious specialty offerings brewing in their cauldrons for #HalfwaytoHalloween. They're also treating you to some wickedly tasty recipes from our parks and the soon-to-be-released Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook.

Get a spooky first look at some spine-tingling new products, including Cruella-themed outfits for your Disney nuiMOs plush, streetwear, and more.

This Halloween season, a special event is brewing at Magic Kingdom Park. Float on over to Disney After Hours Boo Bash for a special three-hour event that begins when the Park closes! With party music, decorations and character cavalcades galore, guests young, old and immortal can dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy, exclusive culinary offerings, spooktacular entertainment, favorite attractions, and more. Disney After Hours: Boo Bash runs select nights Aug. 10th through Oct. 31st.