WIRE Buzz: Muppets Now Zoom call trailer; M. Night Shyamalan Servant update; 'Just Cause' movie

Muppets Now has dropped another teaser showcasing the oddball, referential humor that will permeate the hyper-modern unscripted streaming series.

On its way to Disney+, the show follows the classic Muppet gang going back to their roots with a variety feel...that just so happens to have felt the crunch of quarantine. This trailer takes the form of a Zoom call because, well, everything seems to nowadays.

Take a look:

Video of The Muppets Video Call | Muppets Now | Disney+

That hilarious and inside baseball-filled Zoom meeting supplements a hilariously note-filled press release, which also features pull quotes about the show from the Muppets themselves:

Source: Disney+

This silliness surely sets up plenty of meta humor as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and more meet with guest stars like Seth Rogen and RuPaul over the series’ six episodes.

Muppets Now hits Disney+ on July 31.

Next, horror fans got an update on M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ show. Servant, a spooky series about a mysterious child and nanny living in a couple’s home, got greenlit for a second season (though Shyamalan has been vocal about having much, much more up his sleeve) but the pandemic has put a damper on production. Now fans know a bit more about its timeline.

Posting on Twitter, the filmmaker explained that his team (including creator/writer Tony Basgallop) was going to finish up filming S2 later this year and that work has already begun on the show’s future.

Check it out:

“Getting ready to finish shooting season 2 of ⁦Servant ⁩this fall,” he wrote. “During quarantine worked out the conclusion of our show on the board in our library. We have started our writer’s room for season 3 & 4. I love working on this show. Learning a ton about storytelling.“

While Servant has not yet been greenlit beyond its second season, having a trajectory in hand can only make the case more compelling to Apple when Shyamalan pitches a future for the Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint-starring show.

Finally, another over-the-top video game is getting the feature film treatment. The Just Cause franchise is a politically-minded secret agent game focused on open-world mayhem and control of an island.

Deadline reports that Stuber director Michael Dowse will helm the adaptation from John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad. While no casting news has yet been announced, the movie looks to feature series lead Rico Rodriguez as he deals with Black Hand mercs while aiming to overthrow a dictator. This time, the story will add a female co-lead for a “Romancing the Stone vibe.”

No timeline has yet been set, but the project has undergone considerable fluctuations since its early days in 2010.