These 9 killer bug movies are much scarier than those real-life murder hornets

As if we all needed one more thing to worry about in our lives, news broke yesterday of an imminent invasion by a particularly aggressive species of bee-eating flying insect from Asia appropriately called... murder hornets!

While we adjust to the sting of this latest fear, it's wise to remember that insects truly rule the Earth. There are an estimated 10 quintillion (that's 10 followed by 18 zeroes!) bugs crawling and buzzing around the globe at any given second. And that's not even adding in 48,000 species of spiders, which are technically classified as arachnids. That means there are nearly 1.4 billion bugs for every person on the planet, the largest biomass of any terrestrial animal.

Sure, so-called murder hornets are a far-greater threat to honeybee populations, but they can be deadly to humans too, under the wrong circumstances. And with all our off-key karaoke singing, the invention of the magnifying glass, and our irreparable harm to Earth's ecosystem, would it really be any wonder if they had a mind to take matters into their own mandibles someday and look to exterminate Mankind?

With that discomforting thought in mind, we now present to you a nest of nine invasive insect flicks (spiders included) from Hollywood, to draw attention from the fact that squadrons of murder hornets are gathering their forces at this very moment. So arm yourselves with a colossal can of Raid and step cautiously into our roundup of classic killer bug movies to temporarily swat away your insectoid anxiety.