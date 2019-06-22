10 music videos by sci-fi masters we need YouTube Music to remaster and preserve for all time

Yesterday, YouTube Music announced that they were partnering with the Universal Music Group to remaster and preserve all kinds of classic music videos. According to the company, it wants to change the way that we see music. Sounds great, but anything worth doing is worth doing well, so this project cannot possibly go forward without certain choice music videos of yore.

The project has already gone forward, but whatever. We formally demand, right here and right now, that the following genre-related videos are given their due. Some seriously brilliant directors have come out of the world of music videos (and still go back to those waters every now and then), and let's not forget the glory days of when almost every movie made got a music video tied into it. Ah, the glory!

You may ask what the logic is in preserving Will Smith's Wild Wild West music video. "Why would you want that?" you might be saying. If you are, well, to that we respond, "Why would you not want that?" Talk about legendary; that video belongs in a museum — a digital museum, provided by YouTube Music, where it can be watched in remastered wonder from now until the apocalypse. Everyone needs a friend like him, so let that video be humanity's legacy.

Yes, that video appears on this list, this list being the ten music videos that we (humbly) demand get immortalized for generations to come as a part of this new project.